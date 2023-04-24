Eastern Platinum Limited Announces Whistleblower Allegations and Formation of Special Committee

Vancouver, April 24, 2023 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has received unproven whistleblower allegations, including allegations of undisclosed related party transactions pertaining to the sale of chrome concentrate at discounted prices (the "Allegations").

The Board has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to form a special committee (the "Committee") consisting of two independent directors, George Graham Dorin and Xin (Alex) Guan. The Committee will be responsible, together with independent counsel retained by the Committee, for conducting an investigation, review and analysis of the Allegations and if deemed appropriate will provide recommendations to the Board on any necessary steps to be taken in connection with the Allegations.

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of PGM and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western limb of the Crocodile River Mine and eastern limb of Kennedy's Vale, Spitzkop and Mareesburg projects within the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include re-mining and processing its tailings resource to produce PGM and chrome concentrates from the Barplats Zandfontein tailings dam.

