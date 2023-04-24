Minco Capital Announces Cancellation Of Insider Stock Options

TSX-V: MMM

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2023 - Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Capital") (TSXV: MMM) (OTCQX: MGHCF) (FSE: MI5) announced that it has cancelled a portion of stock options granted to insiders in accordance with its Stock Option Plan. This move aligns the interests of management with those of shareholders.

The Company cancelled 103,000 stock options that exceeded the insider limit set by the Company's Stock Option Plan. These options were granted to insiders in 2020 at an exercised price of $0.12. Cancelling these options has no impact on the Company's financial statements, as the options were all vested and not exercised.

"Minco Capitals is committed to good corporate governance and transparency," said Ken Cai, CEO of Minco Capital. "We believe this cancellation of insider stock options is in the best interest of our shareholders and further demonstrates our commitment to creating long-term shareholder value."

Minco Capital Corp. (TSXV: MMM / OTCQX: MGHCF / FSE: MI5) is a Canadian company focused on identifying high-quality investment opportunities, primarily in publicly traded and privately held corporations as direct ownership stakes in resource projects. The Company owns 11 million shares of Minco Silver Corporation. For more information on Minco Capital Corp., please visit the website at www.mincocapitalcorp.com or contact Renee Lin at (604)-688-8002 or pr@mincomining.ca

