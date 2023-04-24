Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Results of AGM and Asset Divesture

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2023 - Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ("MLD" or the "Company") (TSXV:DIA) (FKT:M85) (OTC:DDIAF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM"), held on April 6, 2023. All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved with over 81.9% of votes cast being in favour of each resolution (see the SEDAR filing of the Company's Information Circular, dated March 6, 2023).

As a result,

Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company.

The number of Directors was set at three with the following nominees elected as directors: Yari Nieken, Quinn Field-Dyte, Andreas Schleich.

The Company's 10% Rolling Stock Options Plan was re-approved.

The Company's Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Plan was approved, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

authorization to apply to voluntarily delist the Common Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange and to seek approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange, or other qualified stock exchange, to list its securities for public trading was approved by the majority of the minority shareholders of the Company.

a share consolidation of the outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidated common share for up to ten pre-consolidated common shares was approved, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The company has also entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Elco Securities Ltd. (the "Purchase Agreement") whereby the Company will sell 100% of the shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, National Uranium Corp. ("National") a Colorado corporation which owns 100% of the mining claims known as the Mormon Lake Project, Gilia Country, Arizona ("Mormon Lake") for consideration of $30,000. Associated project branding, developed creative content and third party sourced/compiled data and technical publications related to Mormon Lake will also be sold as part of the transaction. The sale of this non-core asset is being conducted to simplify the Company's operations and reduce expenses related to maintaining the asset package.

