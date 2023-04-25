Satori Closes Acquisition of Rob McEwen's Apollo Exploration Resulting in Rob McEwen Holding 37.6% of the Company

Toronto, April 25, 2023 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Rob McEwen's 100% owned private exploration company, Apollo Exploration Inc. ("Apollo"). Rob McEwen is now the Company's largest shareholder representing 37.6% of the Company. Satori has approximately $2,000,000 in cash, no debt, and in addition to the Tartan Lake Mine, now owns exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec surrounding some of Canada's largest gold mines and development projects (see news releases dated February 4, 2023 and March 31, 2023).

Upon receipt of final approval for the transaction from the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company plans to announce its change in management, together with its name change (to Canadian Gold Corp.) and associated ticker (CGC) once all documentation for same has been completed.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: BUD)

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is expanding the resource at the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

The Tartan Lake Project (2,670 Ha.) is located approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and includes the Tartan Lake Mine (1986-1989) which produced 36,000 ounces of gold before the mine was shut down due to, in part, the price of gold falling below USD$390. Remaining infrastructure includes: an indicated resource estimate of 240,000 ounces averaging 6.32 g/t Au (see Technical Report dated April 5, 2017 entitled "Satori Resources Tartan Lake Project Technical Report Manitoba, Canada April 2017", prepared by Mining Plus Canada Consulting Ltd. available on www.sedar.com), an all-season access road, grid connected power supply, mill, mechanical, warehouse and office buildings, tailing impoundment and a 2,100 metre decline and developed underground mining galleries to a depth of 300 metres from surface. Gold mineralization is associated with anastomosing quartz-carbonate veins hosted in east-west striking, steeply dipping shear zones up to 30 metres in width. The veins vary from several centimetres to several metres in width and gold grades vary from 1.0 to +100 g/t. Satori believes the mineral resources of the project are currently limited by drill coverage.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jennifer Boyle, B.A., LL.B.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Satori Resources Inc.

(416) 904-2714

jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

Mr. Pete Shippen

Chair, Satori Resources Inc.

(416) 930-7711

pjs@extramedium.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163641