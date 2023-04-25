Teako Minerals Establishes Valence Mining Services, Teako Finland and Announces Board Change

Vancouver, April 25, 2023 - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako"), is pleased to announce the establishment of Valence Mining Services Ltd. ("VMS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Teako. With this new corporate structure, we have created a modern and flexible framework that enables us to execute our plans with greater agility.

VMS will play a pivotal role in launching "The Service Alliance," a strategic business initiative under Teako that leverages the benefits of collaboration with other exploration companies and industries.

Teako has furthermore established a Finnish subsidiary to be used in acquiring mineral properties. A Norwegian subsidiary is also planned. The Company is currently looking at prospective mineral properties in both Finland and Norway.

Changes to the Board

Mr. Michael Sweatman resigns from the Board of Directors of Teako to pursue other interests. The Company thanks Mr. Sweatman for his service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

CEO, Sven Gollan comments, "I would like to express our gratitude for Michael's dedicated service and contributions to the Company. His insight and expertise over his tenure have been immeasurable to us, and we have greatly appreciated his efforts in helping to guide the direction of the Company."

Following the resignation of Mr. Sweatman, we are delighted to welcome Ms Jennifer Shaigec to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Shaigec has already been an invaluable asset to Teako as a strategic business advisor (see Feb 17, 2023 news release), and we are confident that her expertise and insights will be a tremendous asset to our board as well.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Owen Garfield has joined Teako as a Special Advisor of Business Development.

Owen is a Chartered Mineral Surveyor based in the UK who worked for the Valuation Office Agency as a specialist mineral valuer for over 10 years. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mineral Estates Management from Sheffield Hallam University. He is currently the Managing Director and owner of a surveying company in the UK. Additionally, Mr. Owen Garfield currently serves as a Director of EGR Exploration Ltd.

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a focus on creating shareholder value through exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral projects while being committed to bringing in creative innovative approaches and methodologies on a corporate and explorative level.

