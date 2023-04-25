Rackla Metals Stakes the Excite Property in Tombstone Gold Belt

Vancouver, April 25, 2023 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV:RAK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked 146 quartz claims, an area approximately 30.5 square kilometers or 3,050 hectares, in the Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon. These claims are known as the Excite Property and are located 40 km west of Snowline Gold's Valley discovery and 115 km west of Rackla's Astro project. A map indicating the location of these new claims may be viewed below.

Figure 1. Excite Property Location



The prospect was identified by researching government regional geochemical survey data (RGS), the Yukon Geological Survey Enhanced Interpretation of the RGS Weighted Sums Model for Intrusion-related Gold Deposits, regional airborne magnetic survey data and historic assessment reports. The Excite Property stood out as highly prospective for its potential to host a Reduced Intrusion-related Gold System (RIRGS) based on numerous criteria. The Weighted Sums Model for Intrusion-related Gold Deposits identified the streams draining the property as within the 95-98th percentile for this deposit type. Heavy mineral concentrate sampling conducted in 2013 on 4 streams draining the western side of the property returned highly anomalous values of 461, 1,740, 10,700 and 11,000 ppb gold. Finally, the airborne magnetic survey identified a circular magnetic low feature with magnetic high "shoulders" measuring 1.8 km in diameter in the centre of the property.

Rackla is planning a summer program to evaluate the property which will consist of stream sediment sampling, soil sampling, geological mapping and prospecting to trace the gold anomalies and define drill targets.

Rackla Metals is focused on exploration in the Tombstone Gold Belt of Yukon and Northwest Territories. The geological target at Rackla's properties is a Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS). The Company anticipates that the exploration programs will commence on or around June 1.

Simon Ridgway, CEO commented: "We are pleased to have increased our footprint in our Yukon portfolio of projects with a target as prospective as the Excite. The strength of the gold anomalies in streams draining the area is impressive. Recent gold discoveries in the intrusive bodies and surrounding sediments in the belt indicate there is potential for other near surface, high-grade bulk tonnage gold deposits to be discovered in the district and the acquisition of the Excite Property makes Rackla Metals a significant land holder in the eastern Tombstone Gold Belt."

Qualified Person

Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Simon Ridgway,

CEO and Director

Tel: (604) 801-5432; Fax: (604) 662-8829

Email: info@goldgroup.com

Website: www.racklametals.com

Forward-Looking Information

