Adamera Identifies New Gold Targets on South Hedley Property

Vancouver, April 25, 2023 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ); (OTC:DDNFF) has identified two extensive gold in soil targets on the South Hedley Property, 5 kilometres south of the Mascot and Nickel Plate gold mines near Hedley, British Columbia.

The South Hedley project hosts a geological and structural setting similar to the mines to the north and is far less explored due to widespread, though shallow, overburden cover.

A southern target identified by Adamera sampling is 1.9 kilometres long, terminating at the western limit of the sample grid. The highest gold value on this trend is 1340 ppb. The 1340 ppb gold sample is one of the outermost samples on the grid such that the anomaly remains open to the northwest. To secure this trend Adamera has staked additional mineral claims over prospective geology to the west.

A northern trend also defined by anomalous gold in soil (samples with >30 ppb Au) extends for 1.6 kilometres. The highest gold value in this second trend is 263 ppb. Both the northern and southern targets trend in a northwest-southeast direction (see map below). Mineralization in the Hedley area is also oriented northwest - southeast.

Reconnaissance soil sampling across the greater part of the property has identified 10 additional zones with anomalous gold that require follow up sampling (see map below). Multi-element data for elements including copper, cobalt and arsenic is pending.

Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO commented, "We know this area is under explored due to the lack of exposed bedrock. We acquired the claims because of the proximity to the former gold producers (2.5 million ounces reported) and the presence of skarn host rocks that are broadly similar to our Buckhorn gold property to the southeast. Recovering a 1340 ppb gold sample within a trend of significant strike length is certainly encouraging. We will extend the soils grid during our next exploration campaign on the property."

Soil sampling on the northwest part of the South Hedley property was completed in 2022 as part of a more detailed exploration program that included detailed ground magnetic and VLF-EM surveying. The geophysical work utilized in-house equipment and personnel. The trends defined by gold in soil are coincident with an area of low magnetics and structural complexity. Some of the samples with anomalous gold are proximal to areas with relatively active VLF-EM. A total of 2452 soil and 148 rock samples have been collected on the project by Adamera.

Exploration at South Hedley is part of an on going project generation program to cost effectively stake and assess prospective areas in close proximity to former metal producers. The South Hedley property area is vast, totaling more than 21,000 hectares. Resulting targets or target areas will be evaluated individually to determine their best means forward. Various options will be considered for the target areas including retension of 100% interest by Adamera, joint venture or cash sale.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure shows Adamera's South Hedley claim outline in red. Polygons represent areas with anomalous gold in soil samples. Locations and extent of anomalous areas are only approximated. Soill trends are result of detailed follow up sampling.

Gordon Gibson P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed data associated with the project.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area. The key projects are Buckhorn 2.0 and Lamefoot South in Washington State

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

To keep up to date on our activities subscribe to our

You Tube channel: Adamera Minerals

Follow us on

Twitter: ADZ_adamera

LinkedIn: Adamera Minerals

Facebook:Adamera Minerals

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.