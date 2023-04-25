Arizona Silver Commences Core Drilling of the Red Hill Target at the Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project, Arizona

Vancouver, April 25, 2023 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced core drilling to test the western edge of the recently identified Red Hill CSAMT geophysical anomaly at the Philadelphia gold-silver project, Mohave County, Arizona, as forecasted on April 22, 2023.

Mr. Greg Hahn. VP-Exploration commented, "We look forward to testing the down dip extension of the HW Vein below the last drill intercept in hole PC22-91, the interpreted feeder zone to the Red Hill CSAMT anomaly and the western edge of the anomaly itself with two core holes".

Details of the uncut drill length intercepts of PC22-91 were as follows:

High grade vein interval: 176.59-178.96 metres, 2.38m, 6.71 gpt gold, 22.6 gpt silver

Total Mineralized Zone: 173.5-252.1m (end of hole): 78.7m, 0.964 gpt gold, 9.20 gpt silver.

STOCK OPTION GRANT

The Company also wishes to announce that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 1,425,000 common shares at the price $0.47 per optioned share for a period of five years to its officers, directors, and certain consultants in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan. Arizona Silver Exploration is pleased to offer these options to our dedicated team who have shown diligence and excellence in their respective roles.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property and the subject of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

