Canterra Minerals Announces Resignation of Interim President

Vancouver, April 25, 2023 - Canterra Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") announces that Cooper Quinn has tendered his resignation as Interim President. The board of directors of Canterra would like to thank Cooper for his commitment and contributions to the Company since assuming the Interim President role after Chris Pennimpede's motor vehicle accident.
About Canterra Minerals
Canterra is advancing its resource stage Lemarchant Project and the Wilding and Noel Paul Gold Projects, located approximately 50km south, by logging road, from Millertown and directly northeast of Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake Gold Project in central Newfoundland. The 517km2 property package includes 70km of the northeastern strike-extension of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor, which hosts Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake deposits, Matador Mining's Cape Ray deposit, Sokoman's Moosehead discovery and TRU Precious Metals' Golden Rose and Twilight discoveries.
