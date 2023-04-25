Toubani Resources: Kobada East Discovery Confirmed by Maiden RC Drilling
TORONTO, April 25, 2023 - Toubani Resources Inc. (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) ("Toubani Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further results from the ongoing drilling program at its 3.1Moz Kobada Gold Project in southern Mali. The Mineral Resources1 occur over a strike length of 4.5km and are open pittable1.
Highlights
- Kobada East discovery made in 2022 by auger sampling has been confirmed by maiden RC drilling program - a significant milestone
- Drilling has identified shallow, oxide mineralisation below the auger anomaly over a strike length of 400 metres
- Kobada East Shear extends for over 18km on Toubani's tenure
- Significant intersections include:
- 6m at 0.85g/t incl. 2m at 1.70g/t (KE22_P013)
- 1m at 3.58g/t (KE22_P007)
- 1m at 3.35g/t (KE22_P008)
- Results are typical of the mineralisation style seen across Kobada with the intersections mirroring those observed at the Kobada Main deposit in its initial drill phases
- Mineralisation remains open along strike to the north and south as well as at depth
- Four of five planned high-value exploration targets tested so far have now intersected new areas of mineralisation and extended strike outside the current Mineral Resource
Chief Executive Officer, Phil Russo commented: "These results demonstrate the potential for Toubani to delineate new discoveries within the Kobada project. Four of our five planned regional targets in this current drill program have now intersected new areas of mineralisation, an excellent result. In many ways, these intersections at Kobada East, as well those reported so far for Kobada North and Gosso, are reminiscent of the early drilling results at Kobada Main where numerous 1m to 2m intervals were intercepted, reflecting the mineralisation style seen across the project. We're excited to continue the program with further results anticipated shortly from the remaining targets areas, while in parallel study work to investigate the optionality at Kobada and range of development scenarios progresses in earnest."
Figure 1: Plan showing location of Kobada East within the Kobada gold project
Drilling Results and Commentary
At Kobada East, two fences of RC drilling were completed across an auger anomaly defined during a regional program in 20222. High grade results were previously received from the Kobada East target (earlier denoted as Target E), including:
- 20.69 g/t Au over 8.0 m from 2.0 m to 10.0 m (Auger hole E-423)
- including 78.9 g/t Au over 2.0 m
- including 3.14 g/t Au over 2.0 m
- 1.81 g/t Au over 8.0 m from 10.0 m to 18.0 m (Auger hole E-412)
- including 3.94 g/t Au over 2.0 m
- 2.42 g/t Au over 2.0 m from 0.0 m to 2.0 m (Drill hole E-417)
Drilling at Kobada East was carried out on sections spaced 400 metres apart within the 800m long anomaly as shown on Figure 2. Results are detailed in Appendix 1 and include:
- 6m at 0.85g/t from 79m incl. 2m at 1.70g/t (KE22_P013 - southern section)
- 1m at 3.58g/t from 9m (KE22_P007 - northern section)
- 1m at 3.35g/t from 26m (KE22_P008 - northern section)
- 4m at 0.41g/t from 86m (KE22_P006 - northern section)
Confirmation of sub surface mineralisation at Kobada East, below the auger anomalism, is a significant milestone. The tenor of mineralisation indicates that a continuous mineralised system is present at Kobada East, with similar results documented from early drill programs at the Kobada Main deposit.
All intersections reported occur in oxide mineralisation, improving the viability of the mineralisation. Future RC and AC drilling programs will be carried out to confirm the potential scale of mineralisation at Kobada East and to identify potential "hotspots" along the shear zone where shearing has concentrated multiple gold-bearing veins. The Kobada East Shear extends for over 18km on Toubani's tenure.
Figure 2: Plan showing Kobada East (Target E) RC and auger drilling locations and results
Figure 3: Kobada East (Target E) cross-section
Forward Exploration Work Program
At Kobada East, future drilling will be carried out on a regular spacing within the Kobada East anomaly with the aim of defining and extending the delineated mineralisation.
AC drilling will also be carried out to identify potential extensions to mineralisation along strike along the Kobada East shear, of which some 18km lies within Toubani's licenses, to ensure a comprehensive test below the auger sampling.
In the current program, drilling has now been completed at Kobada West, a previously undrilled structure parallel to Kobada Main which hosts substantial artisanal workings. Results are anticipated shortly.
Drilling has moved to targets identified by recently completed drilling at Kobada North and "Kobada Junction" which lies at the interpreted junction between the Kobada and Foroko shears. Significant artisanal workings are evident yet little to no previous drill testing has occurred with the program at these prospects well advanced.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.
About Toubani Resources Inc
Toubani Resources (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) is an exploration and development Company with a focus on becoming Africa's next gold producer with its advanced Kobada Gold Project. The Company has a highly experienced Board and management team with a proven African track record in advancing projects through exploration, development and into production.
For more information regarding Toubani Resources visit our website at www.toubaniresources.com.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this press release relating to geology and Exploration Results is based on information compiled, reviewed and assessed by Mr. Bill Oliver, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Oliver is a consultant to the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Mr. Oliver consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this press release relating to the Mineral Resources at the Kobada Deposit is extracted from Company's prospectus dated 12 September 2022 and released on ASX on 25 November 2022 (Prospectus) which is available on the ASX announcements platform. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information relating to the Mineral Resources at the Kobada Deposit included in the Prospectus and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resources estimate in the Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Cautionary statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the listing on the Australian Securities Exchange, the expansion of mineral resources and reserves, and drilling and exploration plans of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals from Canadian and Australian regulatory authorities; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; available infrastructure and supplies; the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
1 Combined Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 103.57Mt at 0.94g/t. 2021 DFS is based on open pit mining. Refer to the Company's prospectus dated 12 September 2022 and released on ASX on 25 November 2022.
2 Refer "Auger Drilling Confirms Further Gold Mineralization on the Kobada Est Permit", published 2nd August 2022