Inca One Gold Reports Calendar Q1 2023 Sales of US$8.7 Million

Vancouver, April 26, 2023 - Inca One Gold Corp. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company"), a gold producer operating two mineral processing facilities in Peru (the "Plants"), reports consolidated sales (unaudited) for the three months of January, February and March 2023 ("Q1 2023" or "the Quarter") and comparative quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ") and year-over-year ("YoY") operational results.

Sales revenue in Q1 2023 reached US$8.7 million from the sale of 4,473 ounces of gold and silver, a 30% QoQ decrease as compared to the prior calendar Q4 2022 (US$12.4 million). YoY sales for the Company were also lower as compared to Q1 2022 by 40%.

The decline in sales was due to a lower supply of gold bearing feedstock available for processing. The decline in supply was a result of both civil unrest in various regions across Peru and due to a reduction of available working capital for mineral purchases, as compared to the prior quarters. The civil unrest forced miners to delay transportation of mineral in these regions.

Consolidated Operations Q1 2023 Q4 2022 QoQ change Q1 2022 YoY change Sales (US$) $8.7 M $12.4 M -30% $14.5 M -40% Deliveries (tonnes) 8,834 12,877 -31% 19,052 -54% Milling (tonnes) 8,807 11,623 -24% 18,464 -52% Gold Produced (ounces) 3,824 4,382 -13% 6,788 -44%

Deliveries arriving to Inca Plants for processing have steadily increased month over month this Quarter and this trend is expected to continue, as regional disruptions have subsided. Milling, gold production and sales typically lag deliveries and are also anticipated to grow in the months ahead.

Notably, March 2023 sales of US$3.3 million rebounded over February 2023 sales of US$1.9 million increasing 73% on a month over month basis, also reflecting a return to increased supply of material, milling activity and increased exports this prior month of March.

About Inca One

Inca One Gold Corp. is an established gold producer operating two, fully permitted, gold mineral processing facilities in Peru. The Company possesses a combined 450 TPD permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One and has produced more than 116,000 ounces of gold, generating over US$165 million in sales from its processing operations. Inca One is led by an experienced and capable management team that has established the Company as a trusted leader in servicing permitted, artisanal and small-scale miners (ASM) in Peru. Peru is one of the world's largest producers of gold, and its ASM sector is estimated by government officials to be valued in the billions of dollars annually. To learn more, visit www.incaone.com.





Figure 1. Inca One's gold processing facilities in Peru (left: Chala One facility; right: Kori One facility)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2645/163713_20d085d784bf0b02_001full.jpg

