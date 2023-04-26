Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Formalize Joint Technical Committee for Panuco District Exploration

Vancouver, April 26, 2023 - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) ("Vizsla") strategic investment in Prismo Metals completed in January 2023, Prismo and Vizsla have formalized the establishment of a joint technical committee which will allow for the pursuit of district-scale exploration of Panuco silver-gold district.

The joint technical committee will be comprised of Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of Prismo, Jesus Velador, Vice President Exploration of Vizsla and Dr. Peter Megaw, C,P,G,. Dr. Megaw, who is the Chief Exploration Officer of MAG Silver Corp. (TSX: MAG) has a Ph.D. in geology from the University of Arizona and more than 40 years of relevant experience focused on silver and gold exploration in Mexico. He is a certified Professional Geologist by the American Institute of Professional Geologists and an Arizona Registered Geologist. Dr. Megaw has been instrumental in a number of mineral discoveries in Mexico including new ore bodies at existing mines, Excellon Resources' Platosa Mine, and MAG Silver's Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo properties; discoveries for which he was given PDAC's 2016 Thayer Lindsley Award. Peter is the author of numerous scientific publications on ore deposits and is a frequent speaker at academic and international exploration and mineralogical conferences.

"Prismo looks forward to working closely with the joint technical committee and the Vizsla exploration team to advance our mutual understanding of this long-underexplored, high-grade silver-gold district. We look forward to the combined Prismo-Vizsla brain-trust unraveling the geology to unlock the potential of Palos Verdes and the entire Panuco district."

"The joint technical committee was formalized in April, with the first site visit and meeting demonstrating the potential of bringing the combined experience in epithermal discoveries of the committee members," commented Michael Konnert, President and CEO of Vizsla Silver. "Vizsla Silver looks forward to the advice and recommendations from future committee meetings, which are mandated to be held semi annually."

"The Panuco-Copala District is clearly a large-scale, long-lived district with the production profile of a major epithermal vein camp", said Dr. Peter Megaw, Technical Advisor to Prismo Metals. "Anytime you can step into an historic district and quickly find important blind veins means its worth stepping back to see where else that potential exists in the area. I look forward to working with the JV Technical Team to explore Panuco as a coherent whole".

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

