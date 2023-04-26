NorthWest Copper Announces Executive Changes

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2023 - NorthWest Copper ("NorthWest" or "the Company") (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) announces the appointment of Mr. David Moore, former Director of Northwest as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer to manage the Company's activities as the Board works to select a permanent successor to Peter Bell. As former CEO of Serengeti Resources for 17 years, Mr. Moore's intimate knowledge of the Company's assets, shareholder base, First Nations relationships and management team, will ensure stability during this interim period and facilitate an orderly succession plan.



Dr. Mark O'Dea, the Chair of the Board said, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Peter Bell for his commitment and leadership over the past 2 years. We wish Peter well in his future endeavours."

David Moore is a seasoned explorer and mining executive with over 50 years experience in the business. David was instrumental in the discovery and delineation of the Kwanika deposit and is the architect of much of the portfolio that now constitutes the project pipeline of Northwest. He has been a Technical Advisor to the Company since his retirement in 2022.

Dr. O'Dea added, "I would like to sincerely thank David for coming out of retirement to lead the Company with its continued exploration and development efforts during this interim period."

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and respects traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

