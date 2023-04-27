Menü Artikel
Newmont Delivers on First Quarter 2023 Expectations, Remains on Track to Achieve Full Year Guidance; Declares $0.40 First Quarter Dividend

13:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced first quarter 2023 results and declared a first quarter dividend of $0.40 per share.

Delivered First Quarter Production as Expected; Improving Production in Second Quarter*

  • Produced 1.27 million gold ounces and 288 thousand co-product gold equivalent ounces (GEOs)** from copper, silver, lead and zinc
  • Reported gold Costs Applicable to Sales (CAS) of $1,025 per ounce and gold All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) of $1,376 per ounce***; impacted by lower production volumes and continued global cost pressures; costs expected to decrease throughout the year
  • On track to achieve full-year guidance of between 5.7 and 6.3 million ounces of attributable gold production with Gold AISC between $1,150 and $1,250 per ounce
  • Generated $481 million of cash from continuing operations and reported $(45) million of Free Cash Flow***; impacted by lower production volumes, timing of working capital changes and higher capital spend
  • Reported Net Income of $363 million, with Adjusted Net Income (ANI)*** of $0.40 per share and Adjusted EBITDA*** of $990 million; lower production volumes offset by higher realized gold prices
  • Ended the quarter with $2.7 billion of consolidated cash, $797 million of short-term time deposits and $6.5 billion of liquidity; reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.6x***
  • Sold common shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corporation for $179 million, further optimizing Newmont's equity portfolio acquired with the Goldcorp transaction in 2019
  • Published 19th Annual Sustainability Report and 2nd Annual Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report, providing a transparent review of Newmont's ESG performance and an overview of Newmont's tax strategy and economic contributions

First Quarter Dividend Declared Within Established Framework****

  • Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023, payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023
  • Annualized dividend payout range for 2023 of $1.40 to $1.80 per share****; subject to quarterly approval by Board of Directors
  • Based on a sustainable base dividend of $1.00 per share payable at base reserves price and an incremental dividend payout of $0.60 per share; Q1 2023 dividend payout calibrated at the mid-point of the $1,700 per ounce annualized payout range

"Since transforming Newmont's business four years ago, we continue to lead the gold sector in sustainability, profitable gold production and shareholder returns due to the strength of our team and the quality of our world-class portfolio. During the first quarter, we delivered on our expected results, generated nearly $1.0 billion in adjusted EBITDA and returned $318 million to shareholders through our industry-leading dividend framework. We remain on track to achieve our full year guidance ranges and build upon our track record of safely delivering long-term value to all of our stakeholders through sustainable and responsible mining."

- Tom Palmer, Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer

*See discussion of outlook and cautionary statement at the end of this release regarding forward-looking statements.

**Gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) calculated using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2023.

***Non-GAAP metrics; see reconciliations at the end of this release.

****Expectations regarding 2023 dividend levels are forward-looking statements. The dividend framework is non-binding and an annualized dividend has not been declared by the Board. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash flow and cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. See cautionary statement at the end of this release.

First Quarter Results In-Line with Previously Signaled Expectations

Q1'23

Q4'22

Q1'22

Average realized gold price ($ per ounce)

$

1,906

$

1,758

$

1,892

Attributable gold production (million ounces)1

1.27

1.63

1.34

Gold costs applicable to sales (CAS) ($ per ounce)2

$

1,025

$

940

$

890

Gold all-in sustaining costs (AISC) ($ per ounce)2

$

1,376

$

1,215

$

1,156

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations ($ millions)

$

339

$

(1,488

)

$

432

Adjusted net income ($ millions)3

$

320

$

348

$

546

Adjusted net income per share ($/diluted share)3

$

0.40

$

0.44

$

0.69

Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)3

$

990

$

1,161

$

1,390

Cash flow from continuing operations ($ millions)

$

481

$

1,010

$

689

Capital expenditures ($ millions)4

$

526

$

646

$

437

Free cash flow ($ millions)5

$

(45

)

$

364

$

252

FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS DRIVERS

Production volumes came in line with our previously signaled expectations for the first quarter, with higher than signaled production at Tanami and Ahafo, partially offset by lower than planned production at our non-managed joint ventures. Compared to the fourth quarter, earnings were in-line despite lower sales volumes, which were partially offset by higher realized gold prices, including $17 million of favorable mark-to-market adjustments on provisionally-priced gold ounces. Gold CAS per ounce was higher than the fourth quarter due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by lower gross costs from easing inflation on commodities, materials and supplies. Advanced projects and exploration spend was lower than the fourth quarter, but is expected to be higher in the second quarter and the remainder of the year.

Cash flow from continuing operations was $481 million, which was lower than the fourth quarter due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by higher gold prices. Cash flow from continuing operations was also impacted by approximately $360 million of unfavorable working capital movements, including $187 million of cash tax payments, approximately $170 million of build-up of stockpiles and finished goods inventory partially due to the timing of concentrate sales at Peñasquito, and approximately $160 million in timing of payments on accrued liabilities which typically occurs in the first quarter. In addition, we reinvested $526 million in capital spend as we continue to progress our near-term projects.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTION SUMMARY

Attributable gold production1 decreased 5 percent to 1,273 thousand ounces from the prior year quarter primarily due to lower mill recovery and ore grade milled at Peñasquito as a result of the planned mine sequencing, the impact of the mill shutdown at Tanami due to the rainfall event and lower production at Nevada Gold Mines. These decreases were partially offset by higher ore grade milled at Ahafo and higher mill throughput and ore grade milled at Éléonore. Attributable gold sales versus production was impacted by the timing of concentrate shipments at Peñasquito. This concentrate has been sold and the revenue will be realized in the second quarter.

Gold CAS totaled $1.2 billion for the quarter. Gold CAS per ounce2 increased 15 percent to $1,025 per ounce from the prior year quarter primarily due to lower gold sales volumes and higher direct operating costs as a result of inflationary pressures, driven by higher labor costs and an increase in commodity input costs.

Gold AISC per ounce2 increased 19 percent to $1,376 per ounce from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher CAS per gold ounce and higher sustaining capital spend.

Attributable gold equivalent ounce (GEO) production from other metals decreased 18 percent to 288 thousand ounces primarily due to lower mill recovery at Peñasquito. This decrease was partially offset by higher ore grade milled at Boddington. Attributable GEO sales versus production was impacted by the timing of concentrate shipments at Peñasquito. This concentrate has been sold and the revenue will be realized in the second quarter.

CAS from other metals totaled $243 million for the quarter. CAS per GEO2 increased 28 percent to $918 per ounce from the prior year quarter primarily due to lower other metal sales at Peñasquito, as well as higher direct operating costs as a result of inflationary pressures, driven by higher labor costs and an increase in commodity input costs.

AISC per GEO2 increased 33 percent to $1,322 per ounce primarily due to higher CAS per GEO and higher sustaining capital spend.

Average realized gold price was $1,906, an increase of $14 per ounce over the prior year quarter. Average realized gold price includes $1,901 per ounce of gross price received, a favorable impact of $14 per ounce mark-to-market on provisionally-priced sales and reductions of $9 per ounce for treatment and refining charges.

Revenue decreased 11 percent from the prior year quarter to $2.7 billion primarily due to lower sales volumes for all metals except copper and lower average realized co-product metal prices.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Newmont stockholders was $339 million or $0.42 per diluted share, a decrease of $93 million from the prior year quarter primarily due to lower sales volumes, lower average realized co-product metal prices and higher CAS predominately resulting from cost inflation impacts. These decreases were partially offset by a non-cash pension settlement charge recognized in 2022, lower depreciation and amortization, and the net gain of $36 million recognized on the exchange and subsequent sale of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corporation shares compared to the loss on the sale of the La Zanja equity method investment in 2022.

Adjusted net income3 was $320 million or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $546 million or $0.69 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Primary adjustments to first quarter net income include changes in the fair value of investments of $41 million and the net gain of $36 million recognized on the exchange and subsequent sale of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corporation shares, as well as valuation allowance and other tax adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA3 decreased 29 percent to $1.0 billion for the quarter, compared to $1.4 billion for the prior year quarter.

Capital expenditures4 increased 20 percent from the prior year quarter to $526 million primarily due to higher sustaining capital spend. Development capital expenditures in 2023 primarily relate to Tanami Expansion 2, Yanacocha Sulfides, Ahafo North, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1.

Consolidated operating cash flow from continuing operations decreased 30 percent from the prior year quarter to $481 million primarily due to a decrease in revenue due to lower sales volumes and lower average realized co-product metal prices, an increase in operating cash expenditures resulting from the impacts of inflation on input costs and a build-up of inventory compared to the same period in 2022, primarily at Peñasquito.

Free Cash Flow5 decreased to $(45) million from $252 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to lower operating cash flow and higher capital expenditures.

Balance sheet and liquidity remained strong in the first quarter, ending the quarter with $2.7 billion of consolidated cash and $797 million of time deposits with a maturity of more than three months but less than one year, with approximately $6.5 billion of total liquidity; reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 0.6x6.

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) attributable gold production was 261 thousand ounces, with CAS of $1,109 per ounce2 and AISC of $1,405 per ounce2 for the first quarter. NGM EBITDA6 was $191 million.

Pueblo Viejo (PV) attributable gold production was 60 thousand ounces for the quarter. Cash distributions received for the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo totaled $26 million in the first quarter. Capital contributions of $36 million were made during the quarter related to the expansion project at Pueblo Viejo.

_____________________________________

1 Attributable gold production includes 60 thousand ounces for the first quarter of 2023, 65 thousand ounces for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 69 thousand ounces for the first quarter of 2022 from the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo (40%).

2 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Costs applicable to sales.

3 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders.

4 Capital expenditures refers to Additions to property plant and mine development from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

5 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net cash provided by operating activities.

6 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation.

Progressing Profitable Near-Term Projects from Unmatched Organic Pipeline

Newmont's project pipeline supports stable production with improving margins and mine life1. Newmont's 2023 and longer-term outlook includes current development capital costs and production related to Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1. Development capital outlook for 2023 and 2024 includes spend related to the Yanacocha Sulfides project ahead of the investment decision planned for late 2024; additional development capital spend and all metal production for Yanacocha Sulfides has been excluded from longer-term outlook beginning in 2025.

Additional projects not listed below represent incremental improvements to the Company's outlook.

  • Tanami Expansion 2 (Australia) secures Tanami's future as a long-life, low-cost producer by extending mine life beyond 2040 through the addition of a 1,460 meter hoisting shaft and supporting infrastructure to process 3.3 million tonnes per year and provide a platform for future growth. The expansion is expected to increase average annual gold production by approximately 150,000 to 200,000 ounces per year for the first five years and reduce operating costs by approximately 10 percent, bringing average all-in sustaining costs to $900 to $1,000 per ounce for Tanami (2026-2030). Commercial production for the project is expected in the second half of 2025. Total capital costs are estimated to be between $1.2 and $1.3 billion. Development costs (excluding capitalized interest) since approval were $551 million, of which $52 million related to the three months ended March 31, 2023.
  • Ahafo North (Africa) expands our existing footprint in Ghana with four open pit mines and a stand-alone mill located approximately 30 kilometers from the Company's Ahafo South operations. The project is expected to add between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces per year with all-in sustaining costs of $800 to $900 per ounce for the first five full years of production. Ahafo North is the best unmined gold deposit in West Africa with approximately 3.8 million ounces of Reserves and 1.4 million ounces of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources2 and significant upside potential to extend beyond Ahafo North's current 13-year mine life. Commercial production for the project is expected in the second half of 2025. Total capital costs are estimated to be between $950 and $1,050 million. Development costs (excluding capitalized interest) since approval were $254 million, of which $42 million related to the three months ended March 31, 2023.
  • Yanacocha Sulfides (South America) will develop the first phase of sulfide deposits and an integrated processing circuit, including an autoclave to produce 45% gold, 45% copper and 10% silver. The first phase focuses on developing the Yanacocha Verde and Chaquicocha deposits to extend Yanacocha's operations beyond 2040 with second and third phases having the potential to extend life for multiple decades. In the third quarter of 2022, Newmont announced the decision to delay the project in order to manage project execution risk, move out of a period of significant inflation and to balance development capital cash flows. Management continues to assess the execution and project timeline, up to and including transitioning Yanacocha operations into full closure; the project remains subject to an investment decision. Development capital spend on the project is expected to be approximately $300 to $350 million per year in 2023 and 2024 related to advanced engineering, procurement and completing camp construction.
  • Pamour (North America) extends the life of Porcupine and maintains production beyond 2024. The project will optimize mill capacity, adding volume and supporting high grade ore from Borden and Hoyle Pond, while supporting further exploration in a highly prospective and proven mining district. An investment decision is expected in late 2023 as opportunities have been identified to extend production from current operations, allowing for a deferral of project spending. Formal updates to capital estimates and estimated project completion will be provided closer to the investment decision.
  • Cerro Negro District Expansion 1 (South America) includes the simultaneous development of the Marianas and Eastern districts to extend the mine life of Cerro Negro beyond 2030. The project is expected to improve production to above 350,000 ounces beginning in 2024 and provides a platform for further exploration and future growth through additional expansions. Development capital costs for the project are estimated to be between $350 and $450 million.

_____________________________________

1 Project estimates remain subject to change based upon uncertainties, including future market conditions, continued impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflation, commodities and raw materials prices, supply chain disruptions, labor markets, engineering and mine plan assumptions, future funding decisions, consideration of strategic capital allocation and other factors, which may impact estimated capital expenditures, AISC and timing of projects. See end of this release for cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements.

2 Total resources presented for Ahafo North includes Measured and Indicated resources of 910 thousand gold ounces and Inferred resources of 490 thousand gold ounces. See cautionary statement at the end of this release.

2023 Outlook Remains Second-Half Weighted as Previously Signaled

Newmont's outlook reflects increasing gold production and ongoing investment into its operating assets and most promising growth prospects. Newmont's reserves and mine planning gold price assumption has been set at $1,400 per ounce. 2023 outlook assumes a $1,700 per ounce revenue gold price for CAS and AISC, including royalties and production taxes. For 2023, Newmont has assumed normalizing levels of inflation, improving throughout the year, with a year-over-year average escalation rate of approximately 3%.

Outlook includes development capital, costs and production related to Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1. Development capital outlook for 2023 and 2024 includes spend related to the Yanacocha Sulfides project ahead of the investment decision planned for late 2024; additional development capital spend and all metal production for Yanacocha Sulfides has been excluded from longer-term outlook beginning in 2025.

Please see the cautionary statement and footnotes for additional information. For a more detailed discussion, see the Company's 2023 and Longer-Term Outlook released on February 23, 2023, available on www.newmont.com.

2023 SEASONALITY*

Newmont Managed Operations
Attributable Gold Production (Koz)

FY 2023 Outlook

Q2 2023E
(% of Full Year)

Boddington

740 - 820

28%

Ahafo

675 - 745

23%

Tanami

420 - 460

30%

Peñasquito

330 - 370

18%

Cerro Negro

315 - 345

24%

Akyem

315 - 345

29%

Porcupine

285 - 315

21%

Éléonore

265 - 295

24%

Yanacocha

255 - 285

26%

Merian

235 - 265

23%

Musselwhite

200 - 220

23%

CC&V

160 - 180

21%

*Estimated 2023 seasonality remains subject to change and represents management's expectations of future production results as of April 27, 2023.

In the second quarter of 2023, we expect to produce approximately 24 percent of our full year gold guidance, primarily driven by the following sites:

  • Tanami - Higher milling rates expected in the second quarter, with continued recovery from the first quarter rainfall event
  • Boddington - Higher grades expected in the second quarter; stripping expected to begin in the second half of the year
  • Ahafo - Higher grades expected in the second quarter due to the planned mine sequence and the progression of work at Subika Underground
  • Akyem - Higher grades expected in the second quarter due to the planned mine sequence
  • Peñasquito - Lower production expected in the second quarter due to the planned mine sequence resulting in lower grades from the Chile Colorado pit

We expect to deliver approximately 55 percent of our full year gold production guidance in the second half of the year.

FIVE YEAR OUTLOOK

Guidance Metrics

2023E

2024E

2025E

2026E

2027E

Gold ($1,700/oz price assumption)

Attributable Gold Production (Moz)

5.7 - 6.3

5.9 - 6.5

5.9 - 6.5

6.1 - 6.7

6.1 - 6.7

Gold CAS ($/oz)*

$870 - $970

$850 - $950

$780 - $880

$750 - $850

$750 - $850

Gold AISC ($/oz)*

$1,150 - $1,250

$1,100 - $1,200

$1,000 - $1,100

$1,000 - $1,100

$1,000 - $1,100

Copper ($3.50/lb price assumption)

Copper Production (Mlb)

95 - 105

85 - 95

45 - 55

45 - 55

55 - 65

Copper CAS ($/lb)*

$1.85 - $2.15

Copper AISC ($/lb)*

$2.35 - $2.65

Silver ($20/oz price assumption)

Silver Production (Moz)

31 - 35

32 - 36

35 - 39

28 - 32

30 - 34

Silver CAS ($/oz)*

$11.10 - $12.10

Silver AISC ($/oz)*

$15.50 - $16.50

Lead ($0.90/lb price assumption)

Lead Production (Mlb)

170 - 190

190 - 210

210 - 230

160 - 180

250 - 270

Lead CAS ($/lb)*

$0.55 - $0.65

Lead AISC ($/lb)*

$0.70 - $0.80

Zinc ($1.35/lb price assumption)

Zinc Production (Mlb)

420 - 460

550 - 590

580 - 620

460 - 500

400 - 440

Zinc CAS ($/lb)*

$0.65 - $0.75

Zinc AISC ($/lb)*

$1.05 - $1.15

Capital

Sustaining Capital**

$1,000 - $1,200

$1,000 - $1,200

$1,000 - $1,200

$1,000 - $1,200

$1,000 - $1,200

Development Capital**

$1,200 - $1,400

$1,200 - $1,400

$800 - $1,000

$500 - $700

$300 - $500

*Consolidated basis; **Attributable basis

CONSOLIDATED EXPENSE OUTLOOK

Guidance Metric ($M)

2023E

Exploration & Advanced Projects

$475 - $525

General & Administrative

$260 - $290

Interest Expense

$200 - $220

Depreciation & Amortization

$2,200 - $2,400

Adjusted Tax Rate a,b

32% - 36%

a The adjusted tax rate excludes certain items such as tax valuation allowance adjustments.

b Assuming average prices of $1,700 per ounce for gold, $3.50 per pound for copper, $20.00 per ounce for silver, $0.90 per pound for lead, and $1.35 per pound for zinc and achievement of current production, sales and cost estimates, we estimate our consolidated adjusted effective tax rate related to continuing operations for 2023 will be between 32%-36%.

ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES

Assumption

Change (-/+)

FCF Impact ($M)
(+/-)

AISC Impact ($/oz)
(-/+)

Gold ($/oz)

$1,700

$100

$400

$5

Australian Dollar

$0.70

$0.05

$60

$15

Canadian Dollar

$0.77

$0.05

$35

$10

Oil ($/bbl)

$90

$10

$20

$5

Copper ($/lb)

$3.50

$0.25

$15

$-

Silver ($/oz)

$20.00

$1.00

$15

$2

Lead ($/lb)

$0.90

$0.10

$10

$-

Zinc ($/lb)

$1.35

$0.10

$30

$-

Assuming a 35% incremental tax rate, a $100 per ounce increase in gold price would deliver an expected $400 million improvement in attributable free cash flow. Included within the attributable free cash flow sensitivity is a royalty and production tax impact of $5 per ounce for every $100 per ounce change in gold price.

2023 OPERATING COSTS BY CATEGORY

Percent of Total*

Change in Cost
(-/+)

FCF Impact ($M)
(+/-)

AISC Impact ($/oz)
(-/+)

Labor Costs

50%

5%

$90

$25

Materials & Consumables

30%

5%

$50

$15

Fuel & Energy

15%

5%

$30

$10

*"Other" category of 5% primarily includes freight, technology-related costs, employee administrative costs, rents and operating leases.

2023 Site Outlooka

2023 Outlook

Consolidated
Production (Koz)

Attributable
Production (Koz)

Consolidated CAS
($/oz)

Consolidated
All-In Sustaining
Costs b ($/oz)

Attributable
Sustaining Capital
Expenditures ($M)

Attributable
Development
Capital
Expenditures ($M)

CC&V

160 - 180

160 - 180

1,150 - 1,250

1,580 - 1,680

25 - 35

-

Musselwhite

200 - 220

200 - 220

860 - 960

1,290 - 1,390

65 - 75

-

Porcupine

285 - 315

285 - 315

950 - 1,050

1,250 - 1,350

45 - 55

100 - 120

Éléonore

265 - 295

265 - 295

960 - 1,060

1,300 - 1.400

55 - 65

-

Peñasquito

330 - 370

330 - 370

840 - 940

1,110 - 1,210

135 - 145

-

Merianc

315 - 345

235 - 265

980 - 1,080

1,230 - 1,330

35 - 45

-

Cerro Negro

315 - 345

315 - 345

850 - 950

1,060 - 1,160

45 - 55

110 - 130

Yanacocha

255 - 285

255 - 285

1,370 - 1,470

1,620 - 1,720

25 - 35

320 - 360

Boddington

740 - 820

740 - 820

800 - 900

960 - 1,060

95 - 105

-

Tanami

420 - 460

420 - 460

770 - 870

1,130 - 1,230

115 - 125

340 - 380

Ahafo

675 - 745

675 - 745

850 - 950

1,010 - 1,110

75 - 85

5 - 15

Akyem

315 - 345

315 - 345

850 - 950

1,110 - 1,210

25 - 35

-

Ahafo North

-

-

-

-

-

245 - 275

Nevada Gold Minesd

1,190 - 1,310

1,190 - 1,310

850 - 950

1,150 - 1,250

250 - 350

50 - 150

Pueblo Viejoe

-

315 - 345

-

-

-

-

Peñasquito - Silver (Moz)

31 - 35

31 - 35

11.10 - 12.10

15.50 - 16.50

Peñasquito - Lead (Mlbs)

170 - 190

170 - 190

0.55 - 0.65

0.70 - 0.80

Peñasquito - Zinc (Mlbs)

420 - 460

420 - 460

0.65 - 0.75

1.05 - 1.15

Boddington - Copper (Mlbs)

95 - 105

95 - 105

1.85 - 2.15

2.35 - 2.65

a 2023 outlook projections are considered forward-looking statements and represent management's good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of February 23, 2023. Outlook is based upon certain assumptions, including, but not limited to, metal prices, oil prices, certain exchange rates and other assumptions. For example, 2023 Outlook assumes $1,700/oz Au, $3.50/lb Cu, $20.00/oz Ag, $1.35/lb Zn, $0.90/lb Pb, $0.70 USD/AUD exchange rate, $0.77 USD/CAD exchange rate and $90/barrel WTI. Production, CAS, AISC and capital estimates exclude projects that have not yet been approved, except for Yanacocha Sulfides, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1 which are included in Outlook. The potential impact on inventory valuation as a result of lower prices, input costs, and project decisions are not included as part of this Outlook. Assumptions used for purposes of Outlook may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated, including variation beyond a +/-5% range. Outlook cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon Outlook and forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Amounts may not recalculate to totals due to rounding. See cautionary at the end of this release.

b All-in sustaining costs (AISC) as used in the Company's Outlook is a non-GAAP metric; see below for further information and reconciliation to consolidated 2023 CAS outlook.

c Consolidated production for Merian is presented on a total production basis for the mine site; attributable production represents a 75% interest for Merian.

d Represents the ownership interest in the Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) joint venture. NGM is owned 38.5% by Newmont and owned 61.5% and operated by Barrick. The Company accounts for its interest in NGM using the proportionate consolidation method, thereby recognizing its pro-rata share of the assets, liabilities and operations of NGM.

e Attributable production includes Newmont's 40% interest in Pueblo Viejo, which is accounted for as an equity method investment.

Three Months Ended March 31,

Operating Results

2023

2022

% Change

Attributable Sales (koz)

Attributable gold ounces sold (1)

1,188

1,291

(8

)%

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold

265

350

(24

)%

Average Realized Price ($/oz, $/lb)

Average realized gold price

$

1,906

$

1,892

1

%

Average realized copper price

$

4.18

$

4.84

(14

)%

Average realized silver price

$

19.17

$

20.36

(6

)%

Average realized lead price

$

0.86

$

1.06

(19

)%

Average realized zinc price

$

1.18

$

1.75

(33

)%

Attributable Production (koz)

CC&V

48

35

37

%

Musselwhite

41

32

28

%

Porcupine

66

59

12

%

Éléonore

66

46

43

%

Peñasquito

85

137

(38

)%

Merian (75%)

62

76

(18

)%

Cerro Negro

67

68

(1

)%

Yanacocha (2)

56

54

4

%

Boddington

199

182

9

%

Tanami

63

100

(37

)%

Ahafo

128

107

20

%

Akyem

71

91

(22

)%

Nevada Gold Mines

261

288

(9

)%

Total Gold (excluding equity method investments)

1,213

1,275

(5

)%

Pueblo Viejo (40%) (3)

60

69

(13

)%

Total Gold

1,273

1,344

(5

)%

Peñasquito

224

299

(25

)%

Boddington

64

51

25

%

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces

288

350

(18

)%

CAS Consolidated ($/oz, $/GEO)

CC&V

$

1,062

$

1,426

(26

)%

Musselwhite

$

1,313

$

1,355

(3

)%

Porcupine

$

1,071

$

1,095

(2

)%

Éléonore

$

1,095

$

1,249

(12

)%

Peñasquito

$

1,199

$

651

84

%

Merian (75%)

$

1,028

$

845

22

%

Cerro Negro

$

1,146

$

974

18

%

Yanacocha

$

1,067

$

985

8

%

Boddington

$

841

$

816

3

%

Tanami

$

936

$

661

42

%

Ahafo

$

992

$

985

1

%

Akyem

$

810

$

737

10

%

Nevada Gold Mines

$

1,109

$

899

23

%

Total Gold

$

1,025

$

890

15

%

Total Gold (by-product)

$

916

$

697

31

%

Peñasquito

$

954

$

695

37

%

Boddington

$

809

$

833

(3

)%

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces

$

918

$

717

28

%

(1) Attributable gold ounces from the Pueblo Viejo mine, an equity method investment, are not included in attributable gold ounces sold.

(2) The Company recognized amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest for Yanacocha during the period prior to acquiring Sumitomo Corporation's 5% interest in the second quarter of 2022.

(3) Represents attributable gold from Pueblo Viejo and does not include the Company's other equity method investments. Attributable gold ounces produced at Pueblo Viejo are not included in attributable gold ounces sold, as noted in footnote 1. Income and expenses of equity method investments are included in Equity income (loss) of affiliates.

Three Months Ended March 31,

Operating Results (continued)

2023

2022

% Change

AISC Consolidated ($/oz, $/GEO)

CC&V

$

1,375

$

1,676

(18

)%

Musselwhite

$

1,681

$

1,642

2

%

Porcupine

$

1,412

$

1,296

9

%

Éléonore

$

1,420

$

1,557

(9

)%

Peñasquito

$

1,539

$

843

83

%

Merian (75%)

$

1,235

$

991

25

%

Cerro Negro

$

1,379

$

1,252

10

%

Yanacocha

$

1,332

$

1,163

15

%

Boddington

$

1,035

$

931

11

%

Tanami

$

1,219

$

1,012

20

%

Ahafo

$

1,366

$

1,223

12

%

Akyem

$

1,067

$

942

13

%

Nevada Gold Mines

$

1,405

$

1,086

29

%

Total Gold

$

1,376

$

1,156

19

%

Total Gold (by-product)

$

1,354

$

1,036

31

%

Peñasquito

$

1,351

$

951

42

%

Boddington

$

1,019

$

959

6

%

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces

$

1,322

$

997

33

%
NEWMONT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in millions except per share)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2023

2022

Sales

$

2,679

$

3,023

Costs and expenses:

Costs applicable to sales (1)

1,482

1,435

Depreciation and amortization

461

547

Reclamation and remediation

66

61

Exploration

48

38

Advanced projects, research and development

35

44

General and administrative

74

64

Other expense, net

8

35

2,174

2,224

Other income (expense):

Other income (loss), net

99

(109

)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

(65

)

(62

)

34

(171

)

Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items

539

628

Income and mining tax benefit (expense)

(213

)

(214

)

Equity income (loss) of affiliates

25

39

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

351

453

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

12

16

Net income (loss)

363

469

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(12

)

(21

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders

$

351

$

448

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders:

Continuing operations

$

339

$

432

Discontinued operations

12

16

$

351

$

448

Weighted average common shares (millions):

Basic

794

793

Effect of employee stock-based awards

1

1

Diluted

795

794

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders per common share

Basic:

Continuing operations

$

0.42

$

0.54

Discontinued operations

0.02

0.02

$

0.44

$

0.56

Diluted:

Continuing operations

$

0.42

$

0.54

Discontinued operations

0.02

0.02

$

0.44

$

0.56

(1)

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.
NEWMONT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in millions)

At March 31,
2023

At December 31,
2022

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,657

$

2,877

Time deposits and other investments

847

880

Trade receivables

348

366

Inventories

1,067

979

Stockpiles and ore on leach pads

905

774

Other current assets

735

639

Current assets

6,559

6,515

Property, plant and mine development, net

24,097

24,073

Investments

3,216

3,278

Stockpiles and ore on leach pads

1,691

1,716

Deferred income tax assets

170

173

Goodwill

1,971

1,971

Other non-current assets

670

756

Total assets

$

38,374

$

38,482

LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

648

$

633

Employee-related benefits

302

399

Income and mining taxes payable

213

199

Current lease and other financing obligations

96

96

Other current liabilities

1,493

1,599

Current liabilities

2,752

2,926

Debt

5,572

5,571

Lease and other financing obligations

451

465

Reclamation and remediation liabilities

6,603

6,578

Deferred income tax liabilities

1,800

1,809

Employee-related benefits

395

342

Silver streaming agreement

805

828

Other non-current liabilities

437

430

Total liabilities

18,815

18,949

Commitments and contingencies (1)

EQUITY

Common stock

1,281

1,279

Treasury stock

(261

)

(239

)

Additional paid-in capital

17,386

17,369

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

23

29

Retained earnings

948

916

Newmont stockholders' equity

19,377

19,354

Noncontrolling interests

182

179

Total equity

19,559

19,533

Total liabilities and equity

$

38,374

$

38,482

(1)

Refer to Note 17 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information.
NEWMONT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2023

2022

Operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

363

$

469

Non-cash adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization

461

547

Net loss (income) from discontinued operations

(12

)

(16

)

Reclamation and remediation

61

57

Change in fair value of investments

(41

)

(39

)

Gain on asset and investment sales, net

(36

)

35

Stock-based compensation

19

18

Deferred income taxes

15

(41

)

Charges from pension settlement

-

130

Other non-cash adjustments

13

(6

)

Net change in operating assets and liabilities

(362

)

(465

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

481

689

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations

-

5

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

481

694

Investing activities:

?

?

Proceeds from maturities of investments

557

-

Additions to property, plant and mine development

(526

)

(437

)

Purchases of investments

(525

)

(4

)

Proceeds from asset and investment sales

181

9

Contributions to equity method investees

(41

)

(52

)

Return of investment from equity method investees

-

13

Other

12

(48

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(342

)

(519

)

Financing activities:

?

?

Dividends paid to common stockholders

(318

)

(436

)

Funding from noncontrolling interests

41

32

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(34

)

(59

)

Payments for withholding of employee taxes related to stock-based compensation

(22

)

(36

)

Payments on lease and other financing obligations

(16

)

(19

)

Acquisition of noncontrolling interests

-

(300

)

Repayment of debt

-

(89

)

Other

(1

)

12

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(350

)

(895

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(8

)

3

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(219

)

(717

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

2,944

5,093

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

2,725

$

4,376

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

?

?

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,657

$

4,272

Restricted cash included in Other current assets

1

50

Restricted cash included in Other non-current assets

67

54

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

2,725

$

4,376

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by GAAP. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures within Part II, Item 7 within our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023 for further information on the non-GAAP financial measures presented below, including why management believes that its presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted net income (loss)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted net income (loss) as follows:

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023

per share data (1)

basic

diluted

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders

$

351

$

0.44

$

0.44

Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations

(12

)

(0.02

)

(0.02

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations

339

0.42

0.42

Change in fair value of investments (2)

(41

)

(0.05

)

(0.05

)

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (3)

(36

)

(0.05

)

(0.05

)

Impairment charges (4)

4

-

-

Restructuring and severance (5)

2

-

-

Other (6)

(4

)

-

-

Tax effect of adjustments (7)

16

0.02

0.02

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (8)

40

0.06

0.06

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

320

$

0.40

$

0.40

?

Weighted average common shares (millions): (9)

794

795

(1)

Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

(2)

Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investment in current and non-current marketable and other equity securities.

(3)

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the net gain recognized on the exchange of the previously held Maverix investment for Triple Flag and the subsequent sale of the Triple Flag investment. Refer to Note 10 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.

(4)

Impairment charges, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories.

(5)

Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company.

(6)

Other represents income received on the favorable settlement of certain matters that were outstanding at the time of sale of the related investment in 2022. Amounts included in Other income (loss), net.

(7)

The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (6), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate.

(8)

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three months ended March 31, 2023 reflects the net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, capital losses, tax credit carryovers, and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $10, the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $17, net reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $11, other tax adjustments of $2. For further information on reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions, refer to Note 8 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

(9)

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022

per share data (1)

basic

diluted

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders

$

448

$

0.56

$

0.56

Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations

(16

)

(0.02

)

(0.02

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations

432

0.54

0.54

Pension settlements (2)

130

0.16

0.16

Change in fair value of investments (3)

(39

)

(0.05

)

(0.05

)

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (4)

35

0.04

0.04

Reclamation and remediation charges (5)

13

0.02

0.02

Settlement costs (6)

13

0.02

0.02

Restructuring and severance, net (7)

1

-

-

Tax effect of adjustments (8)

(37

)

(0.05

)

(0.05

)

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, net (9)

(2

)

0.01

0.01

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

546

$

0.69

$

0.69

?

Weighted average common shares (millions): (10)

793

794

(1)

Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

(2)

Pension settlement, included in Other income (loss), net, represent pension settlement charges in 2022 related to the annuitization of certain defined benefit plans. For further information, refer to Note 7 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

(3)

Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investment in current and non-current marketable and other equity securities.

(4)

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the loss recognized on the sale of the La Zanja equity method investment. For further information, refer to Note 1 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

(5)

Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. Refer to Note 5 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statement for further information.

(6)

Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily are comprised of legal settlement and a voluntary contribution made to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

(7)

Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company.

(8)

The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (7), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate.

(9)

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, alternative minimum tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three months ended March 31, 2022 reflects the net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, capital losses, tax credit carryovers, and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $12, the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $(3), net reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $(12), and other tax adjustments of $1.

(10)

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares in accordance with GAAP.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

?

Three Months Ended
March 31,

?

2023

2022

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders

$

351

$

448

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

12

21

Net loss (Income) from discontinued operations

(12

)

(16

)

Equity loss (income) of affiliates

(25

)

(39

)

Income and mining tax expense (benefit)

213

214

Depreciation and amortization

461

547

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

65

62

EBITDA

$

1,065

$

1,237

Adjustments:

Change in fair value of investments (1)

$

(41

)

$

(39

)

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (2)

(36

)

35

Impairment charges (3)

4

-

Restructuring and severance (4)

2

1

Pension settlement (5)

-

130

Settlement costs (6)

-

13

Reclamation and remediation charges (7)

-

13

Other (8)

(4

)

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

990

$

1,390

(1)

Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investments in current and non-current marketable and other equity securities.

(2)

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income (loss), net, in 2023 is primarily comprised of the net gain recognized on the exchange of the previously held Maverix investment for Triple Flag and the subsequent sale of the Triple Flag investment. Refer to Note 10 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. For 2022, primarily comprised of the loss recognized on the sale of the La Zanja equity method investment. Refer to Note 1 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.

(3)

Impairment charges, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories.

(4)

Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company for all periods presented.

(5)

Pension settlement, included in Other income (loss), net, represents pension settlement charges in 2022 related to the annuitization of certain defined benefit plans. For further information, refer to Note 7 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

(6)

Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, are primarily comprised of a legal settlement and a voluntary contribution made to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine in 2022.

(7)

Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. For further information, refer to Note 5 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

(8)

Other represents income received during the first quarter of 2023, on the favorable settlement of certain matters that were outstanding at the time of sale of the related investment in 2022. Amounts included in Other income (loss), net.

Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items is reconciled to Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) EBITDA as follows:

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2023

2022

Income (Loss) before Income and Mining Tax and other Items, NGM (1)

$

85

$

153

Depreciation and amortization (1)

106

125

NGM EBITDA

$

191

$

278

(1)

Refer to Note 3 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Free Cash Flow

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2023

2022

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

481

$

694

Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations

-

(5

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

481

689

Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development

(526

)

(437

)

Free Cash Flow

$

(45

)

$

252

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1)

$

(342

)

$

(519

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(350

)

$

(895

)

(1)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.?

Attributable Free Cash Flow

Management uses Attributable Free Cash Flow as a non-GAAP measure to analyze cash flows generated from operations that are attributable to the Company. Attributable Free Cash Flow is Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities after deducting net cash flows from operations attributable to noncontrolling interests less Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations after deducting net cash flows from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests less Additions to property, plant and mine development after deducting property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests. The Company believes that Attributable Free Cash Flow is useful as one of the bases for comparing the Company's performance with its competitors. Although Attributable Free Cash Flow and similar measures are frequently used as measures of cash flows generated from operations by other companies, the Company's calculation of Attributable Free Cash Flow is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP Attributable Free Cash Flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to Net income attributable to Newmont stockholders as an indicator of the Company's performance, or as an alternative to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. The Company's definition of Attributable Free Cash Flow is limited in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, the Company believes it is important to view Attributable Free Cash Flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Attributable Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Attributable Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Consolidated

Attributable
to
noncontrolling
interests (1)

Attributable to
Newmont
Stockholders

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

481

$

(12

)

$

469

Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations

-

-

-

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

481

(12

)

469

Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (2)

(526

)

3

(523

)

Free Cash Flow

$

(45

)

$

(9

)

$

(54

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3)

$

(342

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(350

)

(1)

Adjustment to eliminate a portion of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations and Additions to property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests, which relates to Merian (25%).

(2)

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $13 on a cash basis.

(3)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.?

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Consolidated

Attributable
to
noncontrolling
interests (1)

Attributable to
Newmont
Stockholders

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

694

$

(33

)

$

661

Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations

(5

)

-

(5

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

689

(33

)

656

Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (2)

(437

)

18

(419

)

Free Cash Flow

$

252

$

(15

)

$

237

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3)

$

(519

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(895

)

(1)

Adjustment to eliminate a portion of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations and Additions to property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests, which relate to Yanacocha (5%) and Merian (25%).

(2)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Yanacocha and Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $68 and $10, respectively, on a cash basis.

(3)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.?

Net Debt

Net Debt is calculated as Debt and Lease and other financing obligations less Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits included in Time deposits and other investments, as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits are subtracted from Debt and Lease and other financing obligations as these are highly liquid, low-risk investments and could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Debt and Lease and other financing obligations, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to Net Debt.

?

At March 31,
2023

At December 31,
2022

Debt

$

5,572

$

5,571

Lease and other financing obligations

547

561

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(2,657

)

(2,877

)

Less: Time deposits (1)

(797

)

(829

)

Net debt

$

2,665

$

2,426

(1)

Time deposits are included within Time deposits and other investments on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. Refer to Note 10 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.

Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce

Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce are calculated by dividing the costs applicable to sales of gold and other metals by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold, respectively. These measures are calculated for the periods presented on a consolidated basis.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Costs applicable to sales per gold ounce

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2023

2022

Costs applicable to sales (1)(2)

$

1,239

$

1,184

Gold sold (thousand ounces)

1,208

1,329

Costs applicable to sales per ounce (3)

$

1,025

$

890

(1)

Includes by-product credits of $30 and $27 during the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(2)

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

(3)

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

Costs applicable to sales per gold equivalent ounce

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2023

2022

Costs applicable to sales (1)(2)

$

243

$

251

Gold equivalent ounces sold - other metals (thousand ounces) (3)

265

350

Costs applicable to sales per gold equivalent ounce (4)

$

918

$

717

(1)

Includes by-product credits of $2 and $2 during the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(2)

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

(3)

Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2023 and Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($3.25/lb.), Silver ($23.00/oz.), Lead ($0.95/lb.) and Zinc ($1.15/lb.) pricing for 2022.

(4)

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.?

Costs applicable to sales per gold ounce for Nevada Gold Mines (NGM)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2023

2022

Cost applicable to sales, NGM (1)(2)

$

286

$

257

Gold sold (thousand ounces), NGM

258

287

Costs applicable to sales per ounce, NGM (3)

$

1,109

$

899

(1)

See Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

(2)

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

(3)

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

All-In Sustaining Costs

All-in sustaining costs represent the sum of certain costs, recognized as GAAP financial measures, that management considers to be associated with production. All-in sustaining costs per ounce amounts are calculated by dividing all-in sustaining costs by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold.

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023

Costs
Applicable
to
Sales(1)(2)(3)(4)

Reclamation
Costs(5)

Advanced
Projects,
Research and
Development
and
Exploration(6)

General and
Administrative

Other
Expense,
Net(7)

Treatment
and
Refining
Costs

Sustaining
Capital
and Lease
Related
Costs(8)(9)(10)

All-In
Sustaining
Costs

Ounces
(000)
Sold

All-In
Sustaining
Costs Per
oz.(11)

Gold

CC&V

$

51

$

2

$

3

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

10

$

66

48

$

1,375

Musselwhite

58

1

1

-

-

-

14

74

44

1,681

Porcupine

70

5

4

-

-

-

13

92

65

1,412

Éléonore

75

2

1

-

-

-

19

97

68

1,420

Peñasquito

67

3

-

-

-

4

12

86

56

1,539

Merian

85

2

2

-

-

-

14

103

83

1,235

Cerro Negro

70

1

1

-

-

-

12

84

61

1,379

Yanacocha

56

7

3

-

1

-

3

70

53

1,332

Boddington

167

4

1

-

-

5

28

205

198

1,035

Tanami

61

1

-

-

-

-

17

79

65

1,219

Ahafo

130

4

-

-

1

-

44

179

131

1,366

Akyem

63

10

-

-

-

-

10

83

78

1,067

Nevada Gold Mines

286

4

4

2

-

2

65

363

258

1,405

Corporate and Other (12)

-

-

19

61

-

-

2

82

-

-

Total Gold

$

1,239

$

46

$

39

$

63

$

2

$

11

$

263

$

1,663

1,208

$

1,376

Gold equivalent ounces -
other metals (13)

Peñasquito

$

190

$

7

$

1

$

-

$

-

$

34

$

36

$

268

199

$

1,351

Boddington

53

1

1

-

-

4

8

67

66

1,019

Corporate and Other (12)

-

-

3

11

-

-

-

14

-

-

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces

$

243

$

8

$

5

$

11

$

-

$

38

$

44

$

349

265

$

1,322

Consolidated

$

1,482

$

54

$

44

$

74

$

2

$

49

$

307

$

2,012

(1)

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

(2)

Includes by-product credits of $32 and excludes co-product revenues of $376.

(3)

Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments of $1 at Akyem, and $1 at NGM.

(4)

Beginning January 1, 2023, COVID-19 specific costs incurred in the ordinary course of business are recognized in Costs applicable to sales.

(5)

Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $24 and $30, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $38 and $4, respectively.

(6)

Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $2 at Peñasquito, $1 at Merian, $1 at Cerro Negro, $4 at Tanami, $6 at Ahafo, $3 at Akyem, $3 at NGM, and $19 at Corporate and Other, totaling $39 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation.

(7)

Other expense, net is adjusted for impairment charges of $4 and restructuring and severance of $2.

(8)

Includes sustaining capital expenditures of $285. See Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis for sustaining capital expenditures by segment.

(9)

Excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and the change in accrued capital totaling $241. See Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis for discussion of major development projects.

(10)

Includes finance lease payments and other costs for sustaining projects of $22.

(11)

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

(12)

Corporate and other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices, and all equity method investments. Refer to Note 3 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.

(13)

Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2023.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022

Costs
Applicable
to
Sales (1)(2)(3)

Reclamation
Costs (4)

Advanced
Projects,
Research and
Development
and
Exploration(5)

General
and
Administrative

Other
Expense,
Net(6)(7)

Treatment
and
Refining
Costs

Sustaining
Capital
and Lease
Related
Costs(8)(9)(10)

All-In
Sustaining
Costs

Ounces
(000)
Sold

All-In
Sustaining
Costs Per
oz.(11)

Gold

CC&V

$

52

$

3

$

1

$

-

$

1

$

-

$

4

$

61

36

$

1,676

Musselwhite

43

2

1

-

1

-

6

53

32

1,642

Porcupine

66

1

2

-

-

-

9

78

60

1,296

Éléonore

62

2

-

-

1

-

12

77

50

1,557

Peñasquito

87

2

1

-

1

7

14

112

134

843

Merian

87

2

1

-

1

-

11

102

103

991

Cerro Negro

63

1

-

-

6

-

11

81

64

1,252

Yanacocha

67

4

-

-

3

-

5

79

68

1,163

Boddington

162

5

1

-

-

3

13

184

198

931

Tanami

65

-

3

-

3

-

29

100

99

1,012

Ahafo

106

2

1

-

1

-

22

132

108

1,223

Akyem

67

7

1

-

-

-

10

85

90

942

Nevada Gold Mines

257

1

3

3

-

1

46

311

287

1,086

Corporate and Other (12)

-

-

23

51

-

-

7

81

-

-

Total Gold

$

1,184

$

32

$

38

$

54

$

18

$

11

$

199

$

1,536

1,329

$

1,156

Gold equivalent ounces -
other metals (13)

Peñasquito

$

205

$

5

$

2

$

-

$

3

$

33

$

33

$

281

295

$

951

Boddington

46

1

-

-

-

2

4

53

55

959

Corporate and Other (12)

-

-

5

10

-

-

1

16

-

-

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces

$

251

$

6

$

7

$

10

$

3

$

35

$

38

$

350

350

$

997

Consolidated

$

1,435

$

38

$

45

$

64

$

21

$

46

$

237

$

1,886

(1)

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

(2)

Includes by-product credits of $29 and excludes co-product revenues of $509.

(3)

Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments of $5 at CC&V, $3 at Merian, and $1 at NGM.

(4)

Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $16 and $22, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $28 and $17, respectively.

(5)

Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $1 at Porcupine, $2 at Peñasquito, $2 at Merian, $3 at Cerro Negro, $1 at Yanacocha, $3 at Tanami, $3 at Ahafo, $3 at Akyem, $3 at NGM, and $16 at Corporate and Other, totaling $37 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation.

(6)

Other expense, net includes incremental COVID-19 costs incurred as a result of actions taken to protect against the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic at our operational sites of $17.

(7)

Other expense, net is adjusted settlement costs of $13 and restructuring and severance costs of $1.

(8)

Includes sustaining capital expenditures of $220. See Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis for sustaining capital expenditures by segment.

(9)

Excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and the change in accrued capital totaling $217. See Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis for discussion of major development projects.

(10)

Includes finance lease payments for sustaining projects of $17.

(11)

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

(12)

Corporate and other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices, and all equity method investments. Refer to Note 3 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.

(13)

Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($3.25/lb.), Silver ($23.00/oz.), Lead ($0.95/lb.) and Zinc ($1.15/lb.) pricing for 2022.

A reconciliation of the 2023 Gold AISC outlook to the 2023 Gold CAS outlook is provided below. The estimates in the table below are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws.

2023 Outlook - Gold (1)(2)

Outlook Estimate

(in millions, except ounces and per ounce)

(+/- 5%)

Cost Applicable to Sales (3)(4)

$

5,500

Reclamation Costs (5)

190

Advanced Projects & Exploration (6)

170

General and Administrative (7)

235

Other Expense

15

Treatment and Refining Costs

50

Sustaining Capital (8)

1,000

Sustaining Finance Lease Payments

30

All-in Sustaining Costs

$

7,200

Ounces (000) Sold (9)

6,000

All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce

$

1,200

(1)

The reconciliation is provided for illustrative purposes in order to better describe management's estimates of the components of the calculation. Estimates for each component of the forward-looking All-in sustaining costs per ounce are independently calculated and, as a result, the total All-in sustaining costs and the All-in sustaining costs per ounce may not sum to the component ranges. While a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided for the 2023 AISC Gold Outlook on a consolidated basis, a reconciliation has not been provided on an individual site or project basis in reliance on Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts.

(2)

All values are presented on a consolidated basis for Newmont.

(3)

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

(4)

Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments.

(5)

Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs.

(6)

Advanced Project and Exploration excludes non-sustaining advanced projects and exploration.

(7)

Includes stock based compensation.

(8)

Excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and change in accrued capital.

(9)

Consolidated production for Merian is presented on a total production basis for the mine site and excludes production from Pueblo Viejo.

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio

Management uses net debt to Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance, including our ability to generate earnings sufficient to service our debt. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA represents the ratio of the Company's debt, net of cash and cash equivalents and time deposits, to Adjusted EBITDA. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA does not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to, net income (loss), operating income (loss), or cash flow from operations as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. Although Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are frequently used as measures of operations and the ability to meet debt service requirements by other companies, our calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA measure is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies. The Company believes that net debt to Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors. Management's determination of the components of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA is evaluated periodically and based, in part, on a review of non-GAAP financial measures used by mining industry analysts. Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders

$

351

$

(1,477

)

$

213

$

387

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

12

19

7

13

Net loss (income) from discontinued operations

(12

)

(11

)

5

(8

)

Equity loss (income) of affiliates

(25

)

(26

)

(25

)

(17

)

Income and mining tax expense (benefit)

213

112

96

33

Depreciation and amortization

461

571

508

559

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

65

53

55

57

EBITDA

1,065

(759

)

859

1,024

EBITDA Adjustments:

Change in fair value of investments

(41

)

(45

)

(5

)

135

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net

(36

)

(61

)

(9

)

-

Impairment charges

4

1,317

1

2

Restructuring and severance

2

1

2

-

Reclamation and remediation charges

-

700

-

-

Pension settlements

-

7

-

-

Settlement costs

-

2

2

5

COVID-19 specific costs

-

2

-

1

Other

(4

)

(3

)

-

(18

)

Adjusted EBITDA

990

1,161

850

1,149

12 month trailing Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,150

Total Debt

$

5,572

Lease and other financing obligations

547

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(2,657

)

Less: Time deposits

(797

)

Total net debt

$

2,665

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

0.6

Net average realized price per ounce/ pound

Average realized price per ounce/ pound are non-GAAP financial measures. The measures are calculated by dividing the net consolidated gold, copper, silver, lead and zinc sales by the consolidated gold ounces, copper pounds, silver ounces, lead pounds and zinc pounds sold, respectively. These measures are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented on a consolidated basis. Average realized price per ounce/ pound statistics are intended to provide additional information only, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2023

2022

Consolidated gold sales, net

$

2,303

$

2,514

Consolidated copper sales, net

110

99

Consolidated silver sales, net

117

156

Consolidated lead sales, net

32

44

Consolidated zinc sales, net

117

210

Total sales

$

2,679

$

3,023

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Gold

Copper

Silver

Lead

Zinc

(ounces)

(pounds)

(ounces)

(pounds)

(pounds)

Consolidated sales:

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

2,297

$

105

$

110

$

35

$

143

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

17

9

2

(2

)

(4

)

Silver streaming amortization

-

-

16

-

-

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

2,314

114

128

33

139

Treatment and refining charges

(11

)

(4

)

(11

)

(1

)

(22

)

Net

$

2,303

$

110

$

117

$

32

$

117

Consolidated ounces (thousands)/pounds (millions) sold

1,208

26

6,124

36

99

Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (1)

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

1,901

$

3.99

$

17.98

$

0.95

$

1.44

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

14

0.33

0.30

(0.06

)

(0.04

)

Silver streaming amortization

-

-

2.56

-

-

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

1,915

4.32

20.84

0.89

1.40

Treatment and refining charges

(9

)

(0.14

)

(1.67

)

(0.03

)

(0.22

)

Net

$

1,906

$

4.18

$

19.17

$

0.86

$

1.18

(1)

Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.?

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Gold

Copper

Silver

Lead

Zinc

(ounces)

(pounds)

(ounces)

(pounds)

(pounds)

Consolidated sales:

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

2,502

$

92

$

148

$

44

$

206

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

23

9

3

1

22

Silver streaming amortization

-

-

19

-

-

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

2,525

101

170

45

228

Treatment and refining charges

(11

)

(2

)

(14

)

(1

)

(18

)

Net

$

2,514

$

99

$

156

$

44

$

210

Consolidated ounces (thousands)/pounds (millions) sold

1,329

21

7,652

42

120

Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (1)

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

1,883

$

4.51

$

19.41

$

1.06

$

1.72

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

17

0.45

0.36

0.03

0.18

Silver streaming amortization

-

-

2.45

-

-

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

1,900

4.96

22.22

1.09

1.90

Treatment and refining charges

(8

)

(0.12

)

(1.86

)

(0.03

)

(0.15

)

Net

$

1,892

$

4.84

$

20.36

$

1.06

$

1.75

(1)

Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.?

Gold by-product metrics

Copper, silver, lead and zinc are by-products often obtained during the process of extracting and processing the primary ore-body. In our GAAP Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, the value of these by-products is recorded as a credit to our CAS and the value of the primary ore is recorded as Sales. In certain instances, copper, silver, lead and zinc are co-products, or a significant resource in the primary ore-body, and the revenue is recorded as Sales in our GAAP Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Gold by-product metrics are non-GAAP financial measures that serve as a basis for comparing the Company's performance with certain competitors. As Newmont's operations are primarily focused on gold production, "Gold by-product metrics" were developed to allow investors to view Sales, CAS per ounce and AISC per ounce calculations that classify all copper, silver, lead and zinc production as a by-product, even when copper, silver, lead or zinc is a significant resource in the primary ore-body. These metrics are calculated by subtracting copper, silver, lead and zinc sales recognized from Sales and including these amounts as offsets to CAS.

Gold by-product metrics are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented on a consolidated basis. These metrics are intended to provide supplemental information only, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently as a result of differences in the underlying accounting principles, policies applied and in accounting frameworks, such as in IFRS.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2023

2022

Consolidated gold sales, net

$

2,303

$

2,514

Consolidated other metal sales, net

376

509

Sales

$

2,679

$

3,023

Costs applicable to sales

$

1,482

$

1,435

Less: Consolidated other metal sales, net

(376

)

(509

)

By-Product costs applicable to sales

$

1,106

$

926

Gold sold (thousand ounces)

1,208

1,329

Total Gold CAS per ounce (by-product) (1)

$

916

$

697

Total AISC

$

2,012

$

1,886

Less: Consolidated other metal sales, net

(376

)

(509

)

By-Product AISC

$

1,636

$

1,377

Gold sold (thousand ounces)

1,208

1,329

Total Gold AISC per ounce (by-product) (1)

$

1,354

$

1,036

(1)

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

Conference Call Information

A conference call will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time); it will also be carried on the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

844.470.1428

Intl. Dial-In Number

404.975.48391

Dial-In Access Code

034257

Conference Name

Newmont

Replay Number

866.813.9403

Intl. Replay Number

44.204.525.0658

Replay Access Code

356098

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/766392509

The first quarter 2023 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, April 27, 2023, on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements, Including Outlook:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," or "potential." Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, (i) estimates of future production and sales, including production outlook, average future production and upside potential; (ii) estimates of future costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs; (iii) estimates of future capital expenditures, including development and sustaining capital; (iv) expectations regarding the Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Yanacocha Sulfides, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1 projects, including, without limitation, expectations for production, milling, costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs, capital costs, mine life extension, upside potential, construction completion, commercial production, and other timelines; (v) expectations regarding future investments or divestitures; (vi) expectations regarding free cash flow and returns to stockholders, including with respect to future dividends, the dividend framework and expected payout levels; (vii) expectations regarding future mineralization, including, without limitation, expectations regarding reserves and recoveries; and (viii) other outlook. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning assumptions. Uncertainties relating to the impacts of Covid-19 and other health emergencies could result in supply chain impacts, operating sites being placed into care and maintenance and impact estimates, costs escalations and timing of projects. Although the Company does not currently have operations in Ukraine, Russia or other parts of Europe, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in uncertainties in the market which could impact certain planning assumptions, including, but not limited to commodity and currency prices, costs and supply chain availabilities. Investors are reminded that the dividend framework is non-binding and the 2023 dividend payout range does not represent a legal commitment. Future dividends beyond the dividend payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023 have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend payout or dividend yield has not been declared by the Board. Management's expectations with respect to future dividends are "forward-looking statements" and the Company's dividend framework is non-binding. The declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont's financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold and commodity prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. No guarantees can be made that the Company will be able to maintain the same dividend level in the future. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), under the heading "Risk Factors", available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

Notice Regarding Reserve and Resource:

Unless otherwise stated herein, the reserves stated in this release represent estimates at December 31, 2022, which could be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. Estimates of proven and probable reserves are subject to considerable uncertainty. Such estimates are, or will be, to a large extent, based on metal prices and interpretations of geologic data obtained from drill holes and other exploration techniques, which data may not necessarily be indicative of future results. Additionally, resource does not indicate proven and probable reserves as defined by the SEC or the Company's standards. Estimates of measured, indicated and inferred resource are subject to further exploration and development, and are, therefore, subject to considerable uncertainty. Inferred resources, in particular, have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and their economic and legal feasibility. The Company cannot be certain that any part or parts of the resource will ever be converted into reserves. For additional information on our reserves and resources, please see Item 2 of the Company's Form 10-K, filed on February 23, 2023 with the SEC.



