Moneta Continues to Report Significant Drill Results from Tower Gold Project

Toronto, April 27, 2023 - Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (FSE: MOPA) ("Moneta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from fifty-two (52) resource infill and step-out drill holes on the 903 deposit at the Tower Gold project (the "Project"), located in the Timmins Gold Camp, Ontario. The drilling was conducted as part of a 76,000 metres ("m") drilling program, completed in 2022, and an additional 60,000 m drilling program that is currently underway. Both drilling programs are designed for resource upgrade and infill of the 4.5 million ("M") ounces ("oz") indicated gold ("Au") and 8.3 Moz inferred Au mineral resource estimate (see September 07, 2022 press release).

Drilling Highlights:

MGA22-125 intersected 3.30 m @ 98.35 grams per tonne "g/t" Au, including 1.80 m @ 180.00 g/t Au

MGA22-096 intersected 1.27 m @ 18.70 g/t Au

MGA22-071 intersected 20.00 m @ 1.13 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 2.85 g/t Au

MGA22-119 intersected 9.90 m @ 2.03 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 4.65 g/t Au

MGA22-071 intersected 12.20 m @ 1.44 g/t Au, including 7.00 m @ 2.06 g/t Au

MGA22-084 intersected 28.44 m @ 0.88 g/t Au, including 5.75 m @ 2.48 g/t Au

MGA22-064 intersected 28.00 m @ 0.79 g/t Au, including 14.57 m @ 1.09 g/t Au, including 3.77 m @ 2.69 g/t Au, including 0.69 m @ 8.44 g/t Au

MGA22-089 intersected 3.00 m @ 6.74 g/t Au

MGA22-118 intersected 6.00 m @ 2.81 g/t Au, including 4.00 m @ 3.82 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 5.86 g/t Au

Gary O'Connor, Moneta's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "These latest infill and step-out assay drill results continue to confirm the continuity and extensions of significant gold mineralization at 903, on the Tower Gold project. These results support significant gold grades across wide widths of gold mineralization within the economic open pit mineral resources as defined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") study and within an area contained during the payback period in the first 5 years of production. Extensions of good gold mineralization have also been intersected outside the resource and pit. As we continue to grow, de-risk, and advance the Project, we look forward to completing the current resource infill and upgrade drill program in preparation of a mineral resource estimate update for the planned Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS")."

A total of 12,082.8 m of drilling was completed in fifty-two (52) drill holes. Drilling is being conducted on 50 m centres as step-outs and infill of previous drill holes. All assays are now released from 2022 drilling. An additional 60,000 m open pit resource infill and upgrade drilling program is currently underway. Additional assays are pending and will be released upon receipt of assays.





Figure 1: Tower Gold Project - General Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/163859_d9edbaf134eb98ea_002full.jpg.

Table 1: 903 - Significant Drill Intercepts (above 10 g/t x m Au)

Hole From To Length Au (gram metres) (#) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t x m) MGA22-064 329.00 357.00 28.00 0.79 22.0 includes 337.20 351.77 14.57 1.09 15.9 includes 348.00 351.77 3.77 2.69 10.1 includes 350.45 351.14 0.69 8.44 5.8 MGA22-071 258.80 271.00 12.20 1.44 17.6 includes 264.00 271.00 7.00 2.06 14.5 includes 264.00 266.00 2.00 3.00 6.0 MGA22-071 453.00 473.00 20.00 1.13 22.5 includes 453.00 465.00 12.00 1.61 19.3 includes 463.00 465.00 2.00 2.85 5.7 MGA22-084 79.25 107.69 28.44 0.88 25.0 includes 79.25 85.00 5.75 2.48 14.3 MGA22-089 215.00 218.00 3.00 6.74 20.2 MGA22-092 223.00 240.25 17.25 0.70 12.0 includes 232.22 234.00 1.78 1.63 2.9 MGA22-096 41.58 42.85 1.27 18.70 23.7 MGA22-096 267.00 274.00 7.00 1.60 11.2 includes 272.00 274.00 2.00 4.28 8.6 MGA22-101 305.15 316.22 11.07 1.51 16.8 includes 305.15 307.12 1.97 6.15 12.1 and 315.59 316.22 0.63 5.58 3.5 MGA22-103 48.00 70.00 22.00 0.73 16.1 includes 48.00 54.00 6.00 1.12 6.7 and 62.00 64.00 2.00 1.46 2.9 MGA22-103 76.00 85.54 9.54 1.35 12.9 includes 78.00 80.00 2.00 4.55 9.1 MGA22-103 91.00 96.40 5.40 2.97 16.0 includes 91.00 95.40 4.40 3.52 15.5 includes 92.40 94.00 1.60 5.35 8.6 MGA22-103 103.00 107.00 4.00 3.17 12.7 includes 103.00 105.00 2.00 5.12 10.2 MGA22-118 201.00 207.00 6.00 2.81 16.9 includes 201.00 205.00 4.00 3.82 15.3 includes 203.00 205.00 2.00 5.86 11.7 MGA22-119 180.00 189.90 9.90 2.03 20.1 includes 182.00 186.70 4.70 2.89 13.6 includes 182.00 184.00 2.00 4.65 9.3 MGA22-120 139.00 165.00 26.00 0.48 12.5 MGA22-125 116.20 119.50 3.30 98.35 324.5 includes 116.20 118.00 1.80 180.00 324.0 MGA23-133 147.82 151.48 3.66 4.32 15.8 includes 147.82 149.00 1.18 9.16 10.8 MGA23-134 55.67 83.25 27.58 0.54 14.8 MGA23-144 137.30 158.95 21.65 0.62 13.4 includes 140.50 142.00 1.50 1.37 2.1





Note: Drill intercepts above 10 g/t Au x m are reported as significant intercepts. All intercepts are calculated using a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 5m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths, are reported as drill widths, and are estimated to be 75% to 95% of true width.





Figure 2: 903 - Tower Gold: Infill Drill Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/163859_d9edbaf134eb98ea_003full.jpg.

Thirty-two (32) drill holes did not intersect mineralization above 10 "g/t Au x m", however gold mineralization was intersected in all holes above the 0.3 g/t Au economic cut-off. Five (5) drill holes, MGA22-079, MGA22-112, MGA22-129, MGA22-130, and MGA23-139 drilled outside of the current resource estimate, to the north of the 903 deposit, did not intersect mineralization extensions above 0.3 g/t Au cut-off.

Discussion of Drill Results

The 903 deposit currently hosts an open pit indicated resource of 18.09 million tonnes ("Mt") @ 1.01 g/t Au containing 585,000 oz gold and an inferred resource of 24.13 Mt @ 0.75 g/t Au containing 581,000 oz gold (see September 07, 2022 press release). The drill holes in this release focused on infill and extensions of the mineral resource within the current open pit gold resource from surface to vertical depths of up to 350 m below surface. Mineralization at 903 is associated with quartz veining within syenites hosted in the Tisdale and Kid-Munro volcanics, and Timiskaming age meta-sediments, located between 2 major splays of the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone ("DPFZ") in the Garrison area of the Project.

The drill results confirmed the continuity and expanded the resource estimate in the central, eastern, and southern areas of the 903 deposit, while to the north, extensions were tightened and constrained by the new drilling. In the east, MGA22-103, MGA22-133, MGA-22-092, MGA23-144, and MGA22-084 extended mineralization at depth directly below the PEA pit. In the central portion of the 903 zone, MGA23-134, MGA22-120, MGA22-140, MGA22-107 confirmed mineralization within the southern area of the PEA pit and MGA22-126 and MGA23-136 constrained mineralization, highlighting the discrete nature of the stockwork vein zones. In the western area of the 903 deposit, drill holes MGA22-119 and MGA22-089 and MGA22-096 extended mineralization at depth below the PEA phase 2 pit, and to the south drill holes MGA22-064 and MGA22-071 confirmed and extended mineralization at depth.





Figure 3: 903 - Tower Gold: West Infill Drilling Cross Section "A-B"

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/163859_d9edbaf134eb98ea_004full.jpg.

Note: Intercepts are shown and calculated using a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 5m internal dilution and no top cap applied.





Figure 4: 903 - Tower Gold: Central Infill Drilling Cross Section "C-D"

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/163859_d9edbaf134eb98ea_005full.jpg.

Note: Intercepts are shown and calculated using a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 5m internal dilution and no top cap applied.





Figure 5: 903 - Tower Gold: East Infill Drilling Cross Section "E-F"

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/163859_d9edbaf134eb98ea_006full.jpg.

Note: Intercepts are shown and calculated using a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 5m internal dilution and no top cap applied.

Table 2: 903 Zone - Resource Infill Drill Hole Details

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth (#) (mE) (mN) (masl) (°) (°) (m) MGA22-062 577687 5373056 291 340 -45 477.0 MGA22-064 576774 5372806 308 339 -49 411.0 MGA22-064a 576776 5372791 308 340 -46 108.0 MGA22-064b 576776 5372790 308 340 -46 69.0 MGA22-071 576942 5372759 306 340 -50 516.0 MGA22-079 576392 5373243 312 340 -55 102.0 MGA22-083 576548 5373151 309 340 -45 201.0 MGA22-084 577675 5373270 292 340 -45 294.0 MGA22-085 576575 5373051 309 340 -45 222.0 MGA22-089 576685 5372999 308 340 -45 321.0 MGA22-092 577524 5373174 294 340 -45 402.0 MGA22-094 576514 5373306 309 340 -45 132.0 MGA22-095 577450 5373347 292 340 -45 270.0 MGA22-096 576708 5372939 308 340 -45 351.0 MGA22-101 576867 5373122 302 340 -50 321.0 MGA22-102 577566 5373409 291 340 -40 222.0 MGA22-103 577648 5373372 292 340 -45 249.0 MGA22-104 576751 5372833 308 340 -45 439.0 MGA22-104a 576751 5372833 308 340 -45 39.8 MGA22-105 576963 5373088 304 340 -47 390.0 MGA22-106 577710 5373396 291 340 -45 171.0 MGA22-107 577046 5373049 303 340 -53 441.0 MGA22-109 576534 5373203 309 340 -45 150.0 MGA22-111 577749 5373366 290 340 -45 150.0 MGA22-112 576453 5373255 311 340 -45 120.0 MGA22-114 576989 5373519 303 340 -45 102.0 MGA22-118 576839 5373230 300 340 -60 222.0 MGA22-119 576701 5373071 308 340 -47 261.0 MGA22-120 577124 5373004 301 340 -50 450.0 MGA22-121 576913 5373437 300 340 -45 45.0 MGA22-122 576917 5373244 299 340 -52 261.0 MGA22-123 577137 5373376 295 340 -50 177.0 MGA22-125 577238 5373428 292 350 -63 150.0 MGA22-126 576965 5373293 299 340 -45 240.0 MGA22-127 577372 5373499 292 340 -45 150.0 MGA22-129 577427 5373526 292 340 -50 126.0 MGA22-130 577379 5373431 292 340 -45 147.0 MGA22-131 577402 5373380 292 340 -45 204.0 MGA22-132 577524 5373540 289 340 -55 135.0 MGA23-133 577539 5373269 301 340 -46 336.0 MGA23-134 577145 5373093 308 340 -51 375.0 MGA23-135 577510 5373374 297 340 -45 252.0 MGA23-136 577220 5373310 302 340 -47 201.0 MGA23-137 577621 5373425 293 340 -45 207.0 MGA23-138 577633 5373514 299 340 -50 132.0 MGA23-139 577745 5373463 289 340 -45 120.0 MGA23-140 577422 5373089 302 302 -45 330.0 MGA23-141 577532 5373435 298 340 -45 201.0 MGA23-142 577656 5373323 298 340 -45 252.0 MGA23-143 577572 5373502 296 340 -53 141.0 MGA23-144 577712 5373285 297 355 -50 216.0 MGA23-145 577280 5373468 297 345 -45 81.0





Quality Control Procedures

NQ drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Inc. (AGAT) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). AGAT is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. Moneta inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Bureau Veritas Commodities Ltd.

Qualified Person

Jason Dankowski (APEGM #35155), Vice President Technical Services & Geology for Moneta, who is a QP as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta is a Canadian-based gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario, Canada's most prolific gold producing camp. The September 2022, PEA study outlined a combined open pit and underground mining and a 7.0 million tonne per annum conventional leach operation over a 24-year mine life, with 4.6 Moz of recovered gold, generating an after-tax NPV5% of $1,066M, IRR of 31.7%, and a 2.6-year payback at a gold price US$1,600/oz. Tower Gold hosts an estimated gold mineral resource of 4.5 Moz indicated and 8.3 Moz inferred. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource upgrade drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

