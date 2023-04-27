Collective Metals Lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, April 27, 2023 - Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT | FSE: TO1) (the "Company" or "Collective"), is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "TO1" and WKN: A3D8WJ and ISIN: CA1939291060.



"The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities, as it is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges," said Christopher Huggins, CEO of Collective Metals. "With Collective Metals now being listed on both the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, it will provide the Company with international exposure to Canadian and European investors. Having a dual listing will give greater liquidity to the Company's shareholders, increase overall market awareness about Collective's growth and projects, and increase the Company's shareholder base."

The Company's shares will now be cross-listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About Collective Metals:

Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT | FSE: TO1) is a resource exploration company specialized in precious metals exploration in the Northwest Territories and Ontario. The Company's flagship project is the Landings Lake Lithium Project which is located in northwestern Ontario where numerous lithium deposits have been delineated to host significant reserves of Li2O. Landings Lake Lithium is located 53 km east of Ear Falls, Ontario and covers 3,146 hectares.

Collective Metals is also advancing the Uptown Gold Project 4 km outside of Yellowknife adjacent to high grade past producing mines. The Property is a high grade Archean lode gold prospect adjoining the Giant Mine in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The Property consists of 4 claims covering over 2,000 hectares and borders the west side of the Giant Mine leases. The Property centre is approximately 6km north of downtown Yellowknife and adjoins TerraX Minerals' Yellowknife City Gold Property.

