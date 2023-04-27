Minsud Announces Grant of Stock Options and Officer Change

TSX-V: MSR

TORONTO, April 27, 2023 - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSXV: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 100,000 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to certain directors of the Company. The options are exercisable at price of $0.375 per share, expire on April 27, 2028 and will vest immediately. As of the date hereof, a total of 16,389,069 common shares of the Company are reserved for issuance under the Company's stock option plan and, after this new grant 7,426,000 options will be outstanding.

Officer Change

The Company further announced today that Mario Alfaro has resigned from his position as VP, Exploration of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Alfaro for his contributions to Minsud and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours. Mr. Alfaro will continue working as a consultant for the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Case Lewis as VP, Exploration of the Company in Mr. Alfaro's stead. Mr. Lewis is a registered professional geologist and a qualified person (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), with over 14 years of diverse project and business experience, both within Canada and internationally. Mr. Lewis holds a degree in Geology from the University of Alberta.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo- Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company also holds a 100% owned portfolio of selected early-stage prospects, including 6,000 ha in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

