F3 Engages Gina Capital LP

Kelowna, April 27, 2023 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3 Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Gina Capital LP. of Wadestown Wellington New Zealand to work on their German Investor Engagement campaign. Gina Capital will provide investor relations and consulting services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investor community. The services include the preparation of articles and coverages on several financial platforms and newsletters. Services will also include the translation and distribution of news releases in Germany. This program will be for a period of 3 months, commencing May 1, 2023. Upon TSXV approval, Gina Capital will invoice F3 an upfront amount of EUR 150,000.

F3 Uranium also announces it has engaged Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. ("Red Cloud") on an exclusive basis, and Red Cloud agrees to act as the Company's independent contractor, to provide services to the company. The services include marketing to potential investors and their advisors, roadshows and advisory services for the purposes of marketing the company to brokers and interested parties. The agreement started on December 9, 2021, and continued for a minimum of 7 months (Initial Term) and renewed month-to-month thereafter. An upfront fee for the Initial Term of $75,000.00 is payable in cash. Following the Initial Term and until the Agreement is terminated, a fee of $10,000 per month shall be payable to Red Cloud.

Red Cloud is a Capital Markets Advisory service firm. Specifically, it provides guidance and advice to issuer investor relations (IR) departments to enhance all aspects of enhancing investor awareness. Red Cloud and F3 Uranium have an arm's length relationship. Red Cloud owns 731,625 common share purchase warrants of F3 Uranium.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F3 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. F3 is currently in the middle of its winter exploration/drill program, expanding and growing its JR zone discovery on its PLN project.

