Horizon Minerals Limited: Board and Management Changes

Perth, Australia - Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) wishes to advise that current Managing Director Mr Jon Price will step down from the role effective 30 June 2023 after 7 1/2 years.At this time Mr Price will move into the role of Non-Executive Director of Horizon.As the Company transitions into underground mining at the proposed Cannon gold mine, we are pleased to announce the promotion of current Chief Operating Officer Mr Grant Haywood to the position of Chief Executive Officer effective 1 July 2023.Mr Haywood is a Mining Engineer with over 30 years' experience in underground and open cut mining operations. He has served as Horizon's COO for more than 5 years and has a deep understanding of the planning and operation of Western Australian gold projects having also worked for junior and multi-national companies including Gold Fields Ltd, Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd. and Phoenix Gold Ltd.The Company has no current plans of replacing the Chief Operating Officer role.Commenting on the management changes, Horizon Chairman Mr Ashok Parekh said:"On behalf of the Board and team at Horizon, we would like to thank Jon for his continued efforts in what has been a volatile time in the junior resources sector. We wish him well in his future endeavours and are pleased the Company will retain his support and involvement at Board level as a Non-Executive Director.""We would also like to welcome and congratulate Grant on his promotion to CEO at an exciting time for the Company as we move toward production at Cannon. Grant's wealth of knowledge and experience in underground mining is extensive and he will play a pivotal role in the successful development of Cannon and our planned future underground and open pit mines."





About Horizon Minerals Limited:



Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





