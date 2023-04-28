Menü Artikel
Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

05:58 Uhr  |  The Newswire

April 28th - Australia - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

On behalf of Jervois Global Ltd.

Alwyn Davey, Company Secretary.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

James May

Chief Financial Officer

Jervois

james.may@jervoisglobal.com

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

Resolution

Result

Resolution

Resolution

Type

For

Against

Proxy's

Discretion

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried /

Not Carried

1 Adoption of Remuneration Report

Ordinary

794,821,138

79.19%

206,788,624

20.60%

2,147,625

0.21%

4,380,768

814,838,718

79.76%

206,788,624

20.24%

4,380,768

Carried

2 Re-Election of a Director - Mr Brian Kennedy

Ordinary

960,622,115

98.11%

16,347,656

1.67%

2,163,015

0.22%

31,730,369

981,858,235

98.36%

16,347,656

1.64%

31,730,369

Carried

3 Re-Election of a Director - Mr Peter Johnston

Ordinary

786,062,258

80.29%

190,886,013

19.49%

2,163,015

0.22%

31,751,869

807,298,378

80.88%

190,886,013

19.12%

31,751,869

Carried

4 Re-Election of a Director - Mr Michael Callahan

Ordinary

931,037,504

95.10%

43,510,766

4.44%

4,563,015

0.46%

31,751,869

954,673,624

95.64%

43,510,766

4.36%

31,751,869

Carried

5 Re-Election of a Director - Mr David Issroff

Ordinary

965,360,420

98.60%

11,556,886

1.18%

2,183,015

0.22%

31,762,832

986,616,540

98.84%

11,556,886

1.16%

31,762,832

Carried

6 Election of a Director - Dr Daniela C D Santos

Ordinary

965,814,364

98.64%

11,166,611

1.14%

2,163,015

0.22%

31,719,165

987,050,484

98.88%

11,166,611

1.12%

31,719,165

Carried

7 Approval of Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan

Ordinary

773,654,016

76.78%

226,842,036

22.51%

7,204,715

0.71%

437,387

798,728,686

77.88%

226,842,036

22.12%

437,387

Carried

8 Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares

Ordinary

520,564,876

84.81%

88,469,974

14.41%

4,803,962

0.78%

394,299,343

543,238,793

86.00%

88,469,974

14.00%

394,299,343

Carried

9 Option excercise price adjustment for Directors

Ordinary

845,026,955

83.87%

160,390,332

15.92%

2,163,015

0.21%

557,853

865,059,925

84.36%

160,390,332

15.64%

557,853

Carried

10 Issue of Performance Rights to Mr Bryce Crocker

Ordinary

797,299,303

78.73%

210,679,788

20.81%

4,653,015

0.46%

345,621

821,025,423

79.58%

210,679,788

20.42%

345,621

Carried

11 Re-Appointment of Auditor

Ordinary

1,006,828,157

99.51%

2,822,280

0.28%

2,163,015

0.21%

1,164,274

1,028,064,277

99.73%

2,822,280

0.27%

1,164,274

Carried

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


