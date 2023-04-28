Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

April 28th - Australia - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

On behalf of Jervois Global Ltd.

Alwyn Davey, Company Secretary.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: James May Chief Financial Officer Jervois james.may@jervoisglobal.com Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried / Not Carried 1 Adoption of Remuneration Report Ordinary 794,821,138 79.19% 206,788,624 20.60% 2,147,625 0.21% 4,380,768 814,838,718 79.76% 206,788,624 20.24% 4,380,768 Carried 2 Re-Election of a Director - Mr Brian Kennedy Ordinary 960,622,115 98.11% 16,347,656 1.67% 2,163,015 0.22% 31,730,369 981,858,235 98.36% 16,347,656 1.64% 31,730,369 Carried 3 Re-Election of a Director - Mr Peter Johnston Ordinary 786,062,258 80.29% 190,886,013 19.49% 2,163,015 0.22% 31,751,869 807,298,378 80.88% 190,886,013 19.12% 31,751,869 Carried 4 Re-Election of a Director - Mr Michael Callahan Ordinary 931,037,504 95.10% 43,510,766 4.44% 4,563,015 0.46% 31,751,869 954,673,624 95.64% 43,510,766 4.36% 31,751,869 Carried 5 Re-Election of a Director - Mr David Issroff Ordinary 965,360,420 98.60% 11,556,886 1.18% 2,183,015 0.22% 31,762,832 986,616,540 98.84% 11,556,886 1.16% 31,762,832 Carried 6 Election of a Director - Dr Daniela C D Santos Ordinary 965,814,364 98.64% 11,166,611 1.14% 2,163,015 0.22% 31,719,165 987,050,484 98.88% 11,166,611 1.12% 31,719,165 Carried 7 Approval of Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan Ordinary 773,654,016 76.78% 226,842,036 22.51% 7,204,715 0.71% 437,387 798,728,686 77.88% 226,842,036 22.12% 437,387 Carried 8 Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares Ordinary 520,564,876 84.81% 88,469,974 14.41% 4,803,962 0.78% 394,299,343 543,238,793 86.00% 88,469,974 14.00% 394,299,343 Carried 9 Option excercise price adjustment for Directors Ordinary 845,026,955 83.87% 160,390,332 15.92% 2,163,015 0.21% 557,853 865,059,925 84.36% 160,390,332 15.64% 557,853 Carried 10 Issue of Performance Rights to Mr Bryce Crocker Ordinary 797,299,303 78.73% 210,679,788 20.81% 4,653,015 0.46% 345,621 821,025,423 79.58% 210,679,788 20.42% 345,621 Carried 11 Re-Appointment of Auditor Ordinary 1,006,828,157 99.51% 2,822,280 0.28% 2,163,015 0.21% 1,164,274 1,028,064,277 99.73% 2,822,280 0.27% 1,164,274 Carried

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.