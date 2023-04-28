Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting
April 28th - Australia - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.
On behalf of Jervois Global Ltd.
Alwyn Davey, Company Secretary.
For further information, please contact:
|
Investors and analysts:
James May
Chief Financial Officer
Jervois
james.may@jervoisglobal.com
|
Media:
Nathan Ryan
NWR Communications
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
Mob: +61 420 582 887
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
|
Resolution details
|
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|
Resolution
Result
|
Resolution
|
Resolution
Type
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's
Discretion
|
Abstain
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
Carried /
Not Carried
|
1 Adoption of Remuneration Report
|
Ordinary
|
794,821,138
79.19%
|
206,788,624
20.60%
|
2,147,625
0.21%
|
4,380,768
|
814,838,718
79.76%
|
206,788,624
20.24%
|
4,380,768
|
Carried
|
2 Re-Election of a Director - Mr Brian Kennedy
|
Ordinary
|
960,622,115
98.11%
|
16,347,656
1.67%
|
2,163,015
0.22%
|
31,730,369
|
981,858,235
98.36%
|
16,347,656
1.64%
|
31,730,369
|
Carried
|
3 Re-Election of a Director - Mr Peter Johnston
|
Ordinary
|
786,062,258
80.29%
|
190,886,013
19.49%
|
2,163,015
0.22%
|
31,751,869
|
807,298,378
80.88%
|
190,886,013
19.12%
|
31,751,869
|
Carried
|
4 Re-Election of a Director - Mr Michael Callahan
|
Ordinary
|
931,037,504
95.10%
|
43,510,766
4.44%
|
4,563,015
0.46%
|
31,751,869
|
954,673,624
95.64%
|
43,510,766
4.36%
|
31,751,869
|
Carried
|
5 Re-Election of a Director - Mr David Issroff
|
Ordinary
|
965,360,420
98.60%
|
11,556,886
1.18%
|
2,183,015
0.22%
|
31,762,832
|
986,616,540
98.84%
|
11,556,886
1.16%
|
31,762,832
|
Carried
|
6 Election of a Director - Dr Daniela C D Santos
|
Ordinary
|
965,814,364
98.64%
|
11,166,611
1.14%
|
2,163,015
0.22%
|
31,719,165
|
987,050,484
98.88%
|
11,166,611
1.12%
|
31,719,165
|
Carried
|
7 Approval of Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan
|
Ordinary
|
773,654,016
76.78%
|
226,842,036
22.51%
|
7,204,715
0.71%
|
437,387
|
798,728,686
77.88%
|
226,842,036
22.12%
|
437,387
|
Carried
|
8 Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares
|
Ordinary
|
520,564,876
84.81%
|
88,469,974
14.41%
|
4,803,962
0.78%
|
394,299,343
|
543,238,793
86.00%
|
88,469,974
14.00%
|
394,299,343
|
Carried
|
9 Option excercise price adjustment for Directors
|
Ordinary
|
845,026,955
83.87%
|
160,390,332
15.92%
|
2,163,015
0.21%
|
557,853
|
865,059,925
84.36%
|
160,390,332
15.64%
|
557,853
|
Carried
|
10 Issue of Performance Rights to Mr Bryce Crocker
|
Ordinary
|
797,299,303
78.73%
|
210,679,788
20.81%
|
4,653,015
0.46%
|
345,621
|
821,025,423
79.58%
|
210,679,788
20.42%
|
345,621
|
Carried
|
11 Re-Appointment of Auditor
|
Ordinary
|
1,006,828,157
99.51%
|
2,822,280
0.28%
|
2,163,015
0.21%
|
1,164,274
|
1,028,064,277
99.73%
|
2,822,280
0.27%
|
1,164,274
|
Carried
Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.