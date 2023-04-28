Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - Correction to announcement regarding publication of Annual Report on Form 20-F exhibiting Technical Report Summaries

16:20 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, April 28, 2023 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that further to its announcement this morning that it is today filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Report"), minor calculation errors in grade numbers in the last row (Grand total) in the first table in the announcement, being the comparison of the subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K measured, indicated and inferred mineral resource estimates as at December 31, 2022 with those of December 31, 2021 at the Blanket Gold Mine, have been identified.

The corrected table is as follows, with the changed grade numbers and variance underlined for ease of reference:

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % Variance
Mineral Resource Classification

 Tonnes Au Ounces Tonnes Au Ounces Tonnes Au Ounces
kt g/t koz kt g/t koz kt g/t koz
Measured Total 1,855 3.10 185 554 2.80 48 235 % 11 % 282 %
Indicated Total 2,363 2.89 220 1,585 2.78 142 49 % 4 % 55 %
M&I Total 4,218 2.98 405 2,139 2.77 190 97 % 8 % 113 %
Inferred Total 5,748 2.92 539 5,419 3.17 552 6 % -8 % -2 %
Grand total 9,967 2.94 944 7,558 3.06 743 32 % -4 % 27 %


Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Dzika Danha
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Bergbau
Jersey (Kanalinsel)
A2DY13
JE00BF0XVB15
www.caledoniamining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap