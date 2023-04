Classic Minerals Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) (FRA:2I7) (OTCMKTS:CSMRF) made good progress at Kat Gap during the quarter as it progresses to a gold producer.Highlights of the quarter include:- Site construction continued ahead of Stage 1 Mining operations.- Tailings Dam Facility (TSF) bulk earth works nearing 80% completion.- Gekko gravity gold treatment plant foundations successfully laid.- Critical milling and Gekko gravity separation components positioned on foundations.- Gekko processing plant ancillary and supporting infrastructure including electrical and plumbing well advanced.- All 6,504 tonnes of bulk sample ore successfully transported to milling facility in readiness for commissioning and mill ramp up.- IGO carried out only minor desktop work on the Fraser Range Nickel project.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/YNDEKZA8





About Classic Minerals Limited:



Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





Source:

Classic Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd. T: +61-8-6305-0221 E: contact@classicminerals.com.au WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au