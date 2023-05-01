Belararox Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Belararox Ltd. (ASX:BRX), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high value clean energy metals, is pleased to report on its quarterly activities for the period ending 31 March 2023. During the quarter, the Company executed binding agreement to acquire TMT project in Argentina, commenced Phase 2 drilling at Belara project and exploration work at Bullabulling project.Managing Director, Arvind Misra, commented:Our team successfully executed on a challenging and potentially game changing quarter for Belararox.During the March quarter we commenced exploration at Bullabulling, representing an opportunity in a highly prospective LCT pegmatite district in WA, Australia. We expect to update the market as activities progress.During the quarter our team successfully progressed the TMT Project acquisition in an exciting expansion in our development pipeline. Adding further credence to our belief that this asset may be a game changer for Belararox, our due diligence has identified historic core drill results undertaken at the southern end of the TMT project.With a successful first quarter under our belt, I am optimistic 2023 will continue to be a pivotal year for Belararox.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/DRFR949X





About Belararox Limited:



Belararox Ltd. (ASX:BRX) is a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets. Our projects currently include the potential for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel and lead resources.





Source:

Belararox Ltd.





Contact:

Managing Director Belararox Ltd. arvind.misra@belararox.com.au The Capital Network Julia Maguire Investor and media enquiries julia@thecapitalnetwork.com.au