Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Sayona Mining Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

00:05 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Brisbane, Australia - North American lithium producer Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) has produced the first lithium at its flagship North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec, Canada, becoming North America's leading hard rock lithium producer, as highlighted in this Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the March quarter 2023.

Quarter Highlights

Quebec, Canada

- First commercial grade spodumene (lithium) concentrate produced at NAL operation

- NAL restart achieved on time and within budget, making Sayona North America's leading hard rock lithium producer

- Large scale drilling program planned with Jourdan Resources of over 50,000m at NAL and Jourdan's adjacent Vallee Lithium Project (earn-in claims)

- C$50 million capital raising (flow-through shares) to advance Quebec lithium projects

Western Australia

- Approvals obtained for drilling campaign at Mallina Lithium Project; statutory and heritage approvals secured for Tabba Tabba Project

Post-Quarter

- Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) confirms NAL value with A$2.2B NPV (8% discount)

- Major resource expansion for Moblan Lithium Project, with estimated Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 51.4 Mt @ 1.31% Li2O (sensitivity analysis at 0.55% Li2O cut-off grade), representing one of the single largest lithium resources in North America.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/13KT815R



About Sayona Mining Limited:

Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au



Source:
Sayona Mining Ltd.



Contact:

Brett Lynch Managing Director Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058 Email: info@sayonamining.com.au


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Sayona Mining Ltd.

Sayona Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A1W2HT
AU000000SYA5
www.sayonamining.com.au
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap