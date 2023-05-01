Cobre Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) report exploration efforts for Q1 focussed on further advancing targets along the extensive strike length of drill proven anomalous copper-silver mineralisation on Cobre's Ngami Copper Project (NCP) as well as completing preparatory work for the upcoming Aircore (AC) drill programme on the neighbouring Kitlanya West (KITW) Project. The combined projects cover an area of over 5,384km2 of highly prospective geology on the unexplored northern margin of the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) where Cobre hold the dominant land position.- Cobre commenced its 2023 drill program on NCP in February, with two diamond drill rigs testing new targets along the regionally mineralised strike as well as potential high-grade zones within drill proven targets. The planned 5,000m programme was completed ahead of schedule and within budget subsequent to the end of the March quarter, in mid-April, with final assay results expected from the programme in the next month;- As part of an orientation study, detailed ground gravity and further partial digest multi-element soil sampling was undertaken over the Comet Target in order to add to the toolkit of techniques which has been effectively used to vector into high-grade portions of mineralisation;- On a district scale, interpretation of soil sample results, completed in 2022 over KITW, has identified several multi-element geochemical anomalies potentially related to copper-silver mineralisation associated with fold limbs and hinge zones further highlighting the potential of the land package;- A second phase of follow-up soil sampling consisting of 8,600 samples designed to test the lateral extent of soil anomalies is now in progress with results expected by mid-year;- Preparations for the upcoming 10,000m KITW AC drill programme, designed to test a variety of contact and fold targets for copper-silver minera- Results from the ongoing programmes will be combined with the 8,778km airborne gravity gradient survey being undertaken collaboratively with ASX listed Sandfire Resources Ltd. (ASX: SFR, Sandfire) which is expected to assist with both regional and local target generation.The variety of compelling copper-silver targets generated through the ongoing exploration work will provide an important step forward in unlocking the district scale potential of the northern KCB.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2DI57V57





Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.





Cobre Ltd.





Cobre Ltd. Martin Holland E: info@cobre.com.au WWW: www.cobre.com.au