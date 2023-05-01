Cohiba Minerals Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Australia - Cohiba Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CHK) (OTCMKTS:CHKMF) is pleased to provide an update in relation to the exploration activities carried out during the March 2023 quarter.Highlights- Significant Cu-Au-Ag intersections reported for HWDD07 which extended the strike length of the Bluebush Fault to 500m.- Significant Cu-Au-Ag intersections reported for HWDD08 with subsequent renaming as the Horse Well Fault Prospect.- A major technical review was undertaken for Pernatty C supporting the potential for a significant zinc deposit.- A major mineralising structure at Pernatty C was identified and named the Giles Waterhole Fault.- Annual Technical Joint (Combined) Report was completed for the Olympic Domain tenements.- Annual Reports and Expenditure Statements lodged for Mt Gordon, Mt Cobalt and Success tenements in Queensland.- A further program of work was formulated for the Pyramid Lake gypsum project.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4J59IGM3





Cohiba Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.



The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.





Cohiba Minerals Ltd.





Andrew Graham CEO admin@cohibaminerals.com.au