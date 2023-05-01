Q Battery Metals Corp Contracts Maxima Resources Inc to Undertake Exploration on the Pegalith Lithium and La Corne South Projects Gatineau and Val d'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, May 1, 2023 - Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:QMET)(Frankfurt:0NB)(OTC:BTKRF) is pleased to announce that they have contracted Maxima Resources Inc. ("Maxima") to complete exploration programs on the Pegalith and La Corne South projects, both located in Quebec, Canada.

Maxima Resources Inc is a well-known Quebec-based exploration company that is led by experienced prospector Michel Bélisle, working in conjunction with OGQ qualified geologists. All work will be verified by a qualified professional. The Maxima team has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and development, including prospecting and sampling pegmatites. The team is familiar with the geologic settings and areas of mineralization found within Quebec.

The Pegalith Project contains strong geological and mineralogical indicators for lithium potential. The mineral claims cover a total of 1,409 hectares (Ha) located within 25 kilometers north of Gatineau, Quebec. The claims now cover or are in close proximity to 12 historic showings where small-scale mining was undertaken in the early 1900's to extract coarse-grained feldspar, quartz and mica as industrial minerals. Several of the mines also extracted apatite, tourmaline, sphene and titanite. The geologic summary for these historic mines indicate that the main lithology is pegmatite or other intrusive rocks (see Q Battery News Release dated March 12, 2023). The Phase I work program to be undertaken by Maxima Resources will include locating and sampling as many of the historically documented pegmatite showings as possible, to assess the lithium potential of those showings. The start of the sampling program is estimated to begin within the next two weeks.

Following completion of the Pegalith Phase I program, the Maxima team will move to the La Corne South project. The La Corne South project includes potential for multi-element massive sulphide mineralization as well as hosting lithium-bearing pegmatites. Q Battery Metals has just recently completed a drone-supported high-resolution magnetics survey which is intended to assist in locating pegmatite bodies (as magnetic lows) and pyrrhotite-bearing massive sulphide bodies (magnetic highs). The Maxima team will follow-up on targets produced from the magnetics while locating and sampling any outcrops that are found in those target areas. Follow-up of previous sampling that returned elevated lithium will also be undertaken (see Q Battery News Release dated March 7, 2023). Soil sampling will be planned to cover the most prospective areas derived from the geophysics and follow-up prospecting. Q Battery currently has a permit in place for drill testing massive sulphide targets produced from work completed in 2021-2022, which included deep penetrating EM surveying and surface rock sampling. With the new prospect of lithium in pegmatites, the Q Battery Metals team will re-examine the drill targets, with possible diamond drilling of both VMS and Pegmatite targets in the summer and fall of 2023.

The Q Battery exploration programs in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, who is also a Q Battery company director.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Q Battery Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752075/Q-Battery-Metals-Corp-Contracts-Maxima-Resources-Inc-to-Undertake-Exploration-on-the-Pegalith-Lithium-and-La-Corne-South-Projects-Gatineau-and-Val-dOr-Quebec