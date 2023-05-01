Sun Summit Engages Venture Liquidity Providers as Market Maker

Vancouver, May 1, 2023 - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) announces that it has engaged Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to provide market-making services for the maintenance of an orderly trading market in Sun Summit's common shares.

The market-making services will be carried out through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd. In consideration of its services, VLP will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000 (which fee will be paid from Sun Summit's working capital) for a minimum of three months, renewable thereafter on one-month terms. Thereafter, the agreement may be terminated at any time by Sun Summit or VLP.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto, Ontario, providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V listed issuers. Sun Summit and VLP act at arm's length, and Sun Summit has been advised that VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in Sun Summit or its securities. The finances and the common shares required for the market-making services are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fees paid by Sun Summit to VLP are for market-making services only. The market making services of Red Cloud Securities Inc. of Toronto, Ontario, ended concurrent with VLP's appointment.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on expanding its gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility, with a focus on accountable development and building respectful and beneficial relationships with Indigenous and local communities.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

