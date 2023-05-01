Menü Artikel
Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

08:30 Uhr  |  Accesswire

MCLEAN, May 1, 2023 - Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:GLAD) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Capital Corporation's Second Fiscal Quarter ended March 31, 2023 Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 @ 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Website:

 https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=wYuPIr99

How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

By phone -- Please call (866) 424-3437

Contact:

Gladstone Capital Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 10, 2023. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13736837.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Company's website, www.gladstonecapital.com.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of Gladstone Capital and all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Capital Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749121/Gladstone-Capital-Corporation-Earnings-Call-and-Webcast-Information


