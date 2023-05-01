Argonaut Gold Announces Notice of First Quarter Financial Results & Magino Project Update

- Notice of Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders -

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") plans to release its first quarter financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 on Friday, May 5, 2023. The announcement will also include a development update on the Magino Project. A live conference call and audio webcast will follow at 10:00 a.m. ET where management will review the results, discuss Magino Project highlights, and host a question-and-answer session.

Q1 2023 Conference Call Information

Date & Time: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET Telephone: Toll Free (North America) 1-888-664-6392

International 1-416-764-8659 Conference ID: 54944086 Webcast: app.webinar.net/84L7gx6bdlE Presentation: Available for download at www.argonautgold.com.



Conference Call Replay

Telephone: Toll Free Replay (North America) 1-888-390-0541

International Replay 1-416-764-8677 Entry Code: 944086#





The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on May 5, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 12, 2023.

VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL & SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Argonaut will hold its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders on the same date at 1:30 p.m. ET. The meeting will be held virtually via live audio webcast.

Virtual Meeting Information

Date & Time: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Webcast: meetnow.global/MKZT7QF Instructions: Voting and participation instructions for eligible shareholders were provided in the Company's Notice of the Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular and are also available at www.argonautgold.com/agm2023.





About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company with a portfolio of operations and multi-stage assets in North America. Focused on becoming a low-cost mid-tier gold producer, the Company is in the final stages of construction at its Magino Project, located in Ontario, Canada. Magino is expected to achieve commercial production in the third quarter of 2023 and become Argonaut's largest and lowest cost mine. The commissioning of Magino will be the first step in transforming the Company as it enters a pivotal growth stage.

The Company also has three operating mines including the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, where it is pursuing additional growth, La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and San Agustin mine in Durango, Mexico. Argonaut Gold trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol "AR".

