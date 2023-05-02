MEG Energy Reports 2023 Director Election Voting Results

CALGARY, May 1, 2023 - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MEG) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2023 (the "Meeting"), all resolutions were approved as follows:

Election of Directors

Each of the nine (9) nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2023, were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Gary A. Bosgoed 162,624,279 99.78 350,532 0.22 Ian D. Bruce 161,717,440 99.23 1,257,371 0.77 Derek W. Evans 162,679,159 99.82 295,832 0.18 Robert B. Hodgins 161,524,455 99.11 1,450,356 0.89 Kim Lynch Proctor 162,590,511 99.76 384,300 0.24 Susan M. MacKenzie 162,608,448 99.78 366,363 0.22 Jeffrey J. McCaig 161,014,868 98.80 1,959,943 1.20 James D. McFarland 162,274,539 99.57 700,272 0.43 Diana J. McQueen 160,639,721 98.57 2,335,090 1.43



Appointment of Auditor

An ordinary resolution was passed approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year at such remuneration as the directors of the Corporation may determine.

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 166,984,355 99.51 825,281 0.49



Continuation of Corporation's Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan

An ordinary resolution was passed ratifying the continuation of the Corporation's amended and restated shareholder rights plan. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 158,426,809 97.21 4,548,002 2.79

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation

An advisory resolution was passed accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 155,995,384 95.72 6,979,427 4.28



Full voting results for the meeting are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG).

Learn more at www.megenergy.com.

