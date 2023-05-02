Gold Line Resources Amends Oijarvi/solvik Asset Purchase Agreement

VANCOUVER, May 1, 2023 - Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLDL) (OTCQB: TLLZF) (the "Company" or "Gold Line") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amending agreement (the "Amending Agreement") to the previously announced asset purchase agreement dated March 19, 2021 (the "Original Agreement" and, together with the Amending Agreement, the "Agreement") among the Company, EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE American and TSX-V: EMX) ("EMX"), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico"), Agnico Eagle Finland Oy and Agnico Eagle Sweden AB, pursuant to which Gold Line acquired a 100% interest in Agnico's Oijärvi Gold Project located in central Finland and Solvik Gold Project located in southern Sweden (collectively, the "Projects") (the "Transaction").

In connection with the Transaction, the Company issued 1,327,989 common shares of Gold Line ("Gold Line Shares") on May 1, 2023 and is required to make a cash payment in the amount of $87,500 on or before June 30, 2023.

As a result of the Amending Agreement, total consideration for the Transaction will be US$10,175,000, comprised of US$7,087,500 in cash, US$1,500,000 in common shares of EMX ("EMX Shares") and US$1,587,500 in common shares of Gold Line ("Gold Line Shares"), which is required to be paid (or has been paid) to Agnico as follows:

Date Cash Payments

(USD) EMX Shares

(USD) Gold Line Shares

(USD) Upon signing of the Purchase

Agreement $750,000 (paid) $375,000 (issued) $375,000 (issued) On the first anniversary of the

Purchase Agreement $1,500,000 (paid) $500,000 (issued) $500,000 (issued) On the second anniversary of

the Purchase Agreement $87,500(1) N/A $87,500 (issued)(2) On the third anniversary of the

Purchase Agreement $4,750,000 $625,000 $625,000 Total $7,087,500 $1,500,000 $1,587,500

Notes (1)





To be paid by the Company on or before June 30, 2023. (2)





Issued by the Company on May 1, 2023.



In addition, EMX will receive cash and share payments from Gold Line as set out in the table below:

Date Cash Payments

(USD) Gold Line Shares

(USD) Upon signing of the Purchase Agreement - $375,000 (issued) On the first anniversary of the Purchase Agreement $250,000 (paid) $250,000 (issued) On the third anniversary of the Purchase Agreement $312,500 $312,500 Total $562,500 $937,500



All Gold Line Shares and EMX Shares issuable in connection with the Transaction are based on the volume-weighted average price for the 20 trading days (the "20-day VWAP") prior to the date on which such shares are required to be issued, with the exception of the first tranche, which was based on the 20-day VWAP prior to the effective date of the Agreement. All securities issued in connection with the second anniversary are subject to a hold period of four (4) months plus one day, expiring September 2, 2023.

About Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Gold Line is focused on advancing gold projects with significant exploration potential in prolific gold-producing regions of Sweden and Finland. Gold Line is working in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers due to its strong mineral endowment, stable tenure, straightforward permitting, favourable tax regime and supportive geopolitical landscape.

Gold Line currently holds a prospective portfolio of five gold exploration projects in Sweden: one project is in the Skelleftea belt of north-central Sweden and four projects, including the Långtjärn property, are located within the Gold Line Mineral Belt of north-central Sweden. The projects are located on a 200-kilometre Proterozoic greenstone sedimentary belt that is host to multiple gold showings and deposits.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Line Resources,

Adam Cegielski

CEO & Director

