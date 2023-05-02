Earth AI Commences Field Work at Cundumbul project
- After a thorough geological research and Artificial Intelligence (AI) targeting phase, ground truthing field work has commenced by Earth AI to confirm and refine drill hole targeting hypotheses at the Cundumbul project
- The success based exploration alliance for the Cundumbul project seeks to leverage Earth AI's vertically integrated, proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capacity to generate, fund and drill test targets
- Up to $4.5m to be spent by Earth AI and up to 3% royalty earnt upon new drilling discovery (qualifying intersection)
- Cundumbul is located in the world-class Molong belt of the Macquarie Arc, 30km south of Alkane's Northern Molong Porphyry project (~14.8Moz AuEq resource) and 70km north of Newcrest's flagship Cadia mine (>90Moz AuEq endowment)
- Previous surface exploration and limited drilling has confirmed fertile intrusive porphyry systems in both the north and south of the Cundumbul project, located over 10km apart, including high grade molybdenum mineralisation in multiple holes at the Bell's prospect
- Earth AI's exploration at the Cundumbul project is in addition to Kincora's ongoing drilling program seeking to drill test a total of 13 copper-gold discovery opportunities across 5 projects in the Lachlan Fold Belt
MELBOURNE, May 2, 2023 - Kincora Copper Ltd. (TSXV: KCC) (ASX: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of reconnaissance field work by its exploration alliance partner Earth AI Pty Ltd (Earth AI) at the Cundumbul project.
Sam Spring, President & CEO, commented:
"As Kincora focuses on drill testing our existing 13 copper-gold discovery opportunities within our NSW project pipeline it is pleasing to see Earth AI in the field at the Cundumbul project.
Earth AI has applied its proprietary cloud based AI and machine learning technology to generate targets which are now being field checked by their senior geological team.
This reconnaissance work program will assist confirm and refine target assessment ahead of a planned drilling program utilising their in-house diamond drill rig that is based in Young, NSW.
We are keen to see these targets advance and benefit from Earth AI's proprietary exploration approach which seeks to improve the success rate and lead time to make the discovery of new deposits needed to support the electric vehicle and renewable energy revolutions."
The Cundumbul project is located in the central Molong volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc within the Lachlan Fold Belt in Central West NSW. The project is approximately 30km south of Alkane's Northern Molong Porphyry project (maiden Boda resource ~10.1Moz AuEq and maiden Kaiser resource ~4.7Moz AuEq), 25km north of Copper Hill (>3Moz AuEq resource) and 70km north of the Cadia mine (>90Moz AuEq endowment) - see Figure 1. Newmont holds the adjacent western and southern license while recent exploration by Sultan Resources immediately east of the license boundary, at multiple common prospect mineral systems, have returned extensive hydrothermal alteration, anomalous copper and gold, and further supported the porphyry potential of the project.
Previous exploration at Cundumbul has included mapping, soil sampling, rock chip sampling, Induced Polarisation (IP), gravity and magnetic geophysical surveying, with more limited follow up auger, RC and diamond drilling.
Mineralised monzonitic intrusions have been identified at both the Bell and Andrews prospects, in the north and south respectively of the project, located over 10km apart - see Figure 2.
Exploration efforts were last lead by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation during an earn-in period (concluded 2015). The most advanced of the prospects, Bell, was drilled with RC and Diamond methods and intersected high grade molybdenum mineralisation in multiple holes with the best intersection of 4m @ 0.17% molybdenum from 168m (hole CNRC010) in a heavily faulted area with extensive alteration and quartz pyrite veining, phyllic alteration and widespread elevated molybdenum. It is well accepted that porphyry deposits are zoned, and the classic porphyry model had this assemblage setting above the copper bearing source.
Figure 1: Cundumbul is located in the world-class Molong belt of the Macquarie Arc, 30km south of Alkane's Boda-Kaiser porphyry project (maiden resources >14.8Moz AuEq), 25km north of Copper Hill (>3Moz AuEq resource) & 70km north of Cadia (>90Moz AuEq endowment)
Earth AI's exploration at the Cundumbul project is in addition to Kincora's ongoing drilling program seeking to drill test a total of 13 copper-gold discovery opportunities across 5 projects (Trundle, Condobolin, Nyngan, Nevertire and Fairholme)
Figure 2: Cundumbul project prospects, geology and magnetics
Left: Confirmed fertile Ordovician age volcanic and intrusive porphyry systems in both the north and south of the Cundumbul project, located over 10km apart
Right: RTP magnetics with interpreted structures and outline of some of the 30 targets previously generated by SRK Consulting's geological mapping and targeting project review
The Exploration Alliance allows for a 50:50 co-funding model and joint technical committee, whereby Earth AI will have day-to-day management and control of exploration activities, and contribute up to $4.5m of total exploration expenditure across the project over a two-year period with an option to extend for a further year.
Subject to a minimum of 1500 metres of diamond drilling and a Qualifying Drilling Intersection resulting in a new discovery (as defined within the Exploration Alliance Agreement), Earth AI is entitled to a net smelter return royalty (Royalty) of up to 3% in connection with a to be agreed upon area surrounding the discovery (Area of Interest, size dependent on the extent of the newly discovered mineral system).
For further details refer to the press release October 6th, 2022, "Alliance with Artificial Intelligence Explorer for Cundumbul project".
Earth AI is a San Francisco (USA) headquartered Artificial Intelligence (AI) company that has a vertically integrated metals exploration approach to targeting, testing and verifying discoveries that are required for the electric vehicle and renewable energy revolutions.
Earth AI has an in-house geological team, proprietary mineral exploration AI predictive technology, supported by boots on the ground field assessment approach and an in-house drilling department.
Earth AI seeks to efficiently reduce the lead-time and cost to discovery, with drilling utilising its Mobile Low Disturbance (MLD) diamond rig and associated proprietary equipment. Earth AI's NSW field base is located in Young.
Figure 3: Earth AI field team conducting reconnaissance field work, including geological mapping, soil and rock chip sampling
Results are expected to confirm and refine proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning generated drill targets at the Cundumbul project
The Cundumbul Project includes one single license covering 34.6km2 and was secured by Kincora in the March 2020 agreement with RareX Limited ("REE" on the ASX). Kincora holds a 65% interest in the Trundle Project until a positive scoping study is delivered at which time a fund or dilute joint venture will be formed.
Further details on the Cundumbul project is available from the Independent Technical Report included in the Company's ASX initial public offering prospectus (March 1, 2021), with additional information on Kincora's portfolio in NSW and exploration strategy also available on the Company's website: https://kincoracopper.com
The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and was reviewed, verified and compiled by Kincora's geological staff under the supervision of Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), Exploration Manager Australia, who is the Qualified Persons for the purpose of NI 43-101.
Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cromie, a Qualified Person under the definition established by JORC and have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.
Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), is Exploration Manager Australia for the Company.
Paul Cromie consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The review and verification process for the information disclosed herein for the Trundle, Fairholme and Nyngan projects have included the receipt of all material exploration data, results and sampling procedures of previous operators and review of such information by Kincora's geological staff using standard verification procedures.
