Bravo Launches Interactive 3D and 360 Degree Presentation for the Luanga Project on the VRIFY Platform

VANCOUVER, May 2, 2023 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") is now live on the VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY") platform. Investors can access Bravo's first presentation containing an interactive 3D model of the property geology and reported drilling to date, in addition to a 360 degree virtual site visit. The Company will continue to periodically update its interactive content alongside drill results and other catalysts as the Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel project ("Luanga" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project") continues to be advanced.

Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO stated: "Luanga is a large mineralized system (~8.1km long) located in Brazil's Carajás Mineral Province, an infrastructure rich, world class mining jurisdiction. As we advance our extensive exploration program, partnering with VRIFY will assist our stakeholders and shareholders to better understand the potential scale of Luanga's emerging Tier 1 deposit with powerful and interactive visuals of our project site, surrounded communities, infrastructure and work to date."

To view the interactive 3D model, please use the following link: https://vrify.com/decks/13060?auth=4e9ecc4f-6fe2-429d-8d82-9c2b27a3ad8e.

To view the Site Tour Presentation, please use the following link: https://vrify.com/decks/12193?auth=76b42892-c6b6-4cc6-ae02-0a8e37e69dc2.

Both interactive presentations are also available at www.bravomining.com.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canada and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail and clean and renewable hydro grid power. The project area was previously de-forested for agricultural grazing land. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

