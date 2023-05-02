Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. To Acquire Prospective Bolivian Properties

VANCOUVER, May 2, 2023 - Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: MNTR) (OTCQB: MSLVF) (FSE: 9TZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire two highly prospective licenses, being the East Trend and Media Sur properties, in the San Ramon Greenstone belt in Bolivia.

Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer of the Company states "Although our focus continues to be the exploration and development of the Golden Hill Property, we will continue to target accretive acquisitions in the underexplored Bolivian Shield. Our team has reviewed a number of projects in the region. Given the relative close proximity of these properties to Golden Hill, we can optimize exploration work across our portfolio of gold focused Bolivia properties. We believe these are low cost, high upside assets for future exploration work."

The East Trend property is comprised of a total of 2,650 hectares and is located within the San Ramon gold producing district. The property covers faulted greenstone terrain which forms the eastern extension of the La Cruz Gold trend, a NW-SE striking gold mineralized zone that has been mined via a large number of small open pits by small-scale gold miners over 8 strike kilometres. Recent activity by small scale miners indicates the gold mineralized trend continues to the southeast the East Trend property. The property is located 20 kilometers east from the Puqio Norte historical gold mine and the Company's Golden Hill Property. East Trend is significantly underexplored, despite its highly prospective geological setting, which is analogous to known proximal gold mines and deposits.

The Media Sur property is comprised of a total of 4,750 hectares and is centered on the underexplored southern arm of a highly gold prospective metasedimentary - metavolcanic faulted greenstone belt. The project is situated along the same broad structure as two large orogenic gold systems, Medio Monte and La Lupa. The latter is currently in production and is operated by a local Bolivian company that producing a significant amount of gold using basic gravity circuits. Recent artisanal mining activity suggests that gold mineralization continues to Media Sur.

Under the share purchase agreement with Jacob Garland, the Company will acquire all of the shares of Minera Meranti Ltda ("Merenti"), a Bolivian company that holds title to the East Trend and Media Sur licenses. In consideration of Merenti, the Company has agreed to issue 2,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share for a deemed value of $100,000. The transaction is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Dr. Christopher Wilson, Ph. D., FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release

About Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a diversified portfolio of gold and silver focused mineral properties in Bolivia and Peru. The Company holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill orogenic gold property ("Golden Hill"), located in the underexplored Precambrian Shield, Bolivia.

In Peru, the Company has a 100% interest in the high-grade Santas Gloria silver property as well as a 100% interest in each of the La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay properties.

