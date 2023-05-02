Sokoman and Benton Announce Start of 2023 Drilling Program at the Kraken Lithium and Hydra Cesium Discoveries in Southwestern Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce the start of the 2023 drilling program which will see a minimum of 5,000 meters drilled on the 50-50 Golden Hope Joint Venture ("GHJV"). The GHJV was formed by the Alliance in 2021 to explore the mineral potential of an underexplored structural belt of rocks in southwestern Newfoundland hosting past-producing gold operations. Within the first week of exploration, the Alliance had discovered the very first hard rock lithium dyke on the Island, and in the fall of 2022, the Alliance discovered the very first cesium-rich dyke. These two areas of mineralization are now known as the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field and the Hydra Dyke. Drilling will commence at the Killick Zone, part of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field, where holes completed in late 2022 all returned significant lithium mineralization highlighted by the following.

Killick Dyke Drilling

1.04% Li 2 O over 15.23 m, including 4.18 m of 1.48% Li 2 O, and 2.98 m of 1.23% Li 2 O in GH-22-27 and, 9.50 m of 1.08% Li 2 O from GH-22-26

Other dykes tested include:

0.95% Li 2 O over 8.40 m, including 1.76% Li 2 O over 0.80 m in GH-22-01 on the Kraken Main Dyke

O over 8.40 m, including 1.76% Li O over 0.80 m in GH-22-01 on the Kraken Main Dyke 5.50 m at 1.16% Li 2 O within a wider intersection of 20.82 m averaging 0.60% Li 2 O in drill hole GH-22-15 on the East Dyke

Drilling will also test any new dykes uncovered during the ongoing soil geochemical and trenching program along strike to the east of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field where in 2022, lithium-in-soil geochemical anomalies of similar strength to the discovery-dyke area lie four km along strike to the east of known dykes. A select number of holes will also be completed at the high-grade Hydra Dyke 12 km northeast of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field once trenching and sampling have been completed. A 1.2 m-long channel sample collected at Hydra in late 2022 returned 8.76% Cs 2 O, 0.41% Li 2 O, 0.025% Ta 2 O 5 , and 0.33% Rb 2 O (see news release dated December 1, 2022[KC1] ). The dyke is only partially exposed (5 - 6 meters wide) and additional sampling is required to determine width of mineralization. All proposed work is fully permitted and funded with a $3 to $4 million budget for the entire lithium and cesium programs.

Tim Froude, President and CEO of Sokoman, says: "We are very pleased to be starting the 2023 drilling program and along with our JV partner Benton Resources, anticipate a successful program. The initial holes will target extending the Killick Dyke mineralization which has returned our best drill results to date, and once trenching has been completed at Hydra, testing the high-grade cesium mineralization defined in late 2022."

Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton says: "We are extremely excited to kick off the field season at the GHJV and I'm confident that we'll have another successful year on this newly discovered Lithium-Cesium belt. With our large land position, high demand for these much-needed critical metals and rapidly growing concerns to cut harmful emissions, Benton and Sokoman are truly in a rare position to unlock Newfoundland's potential for LTC-type pegmatite discoveries while increasing shareholder value."

QA/QC Protocols

Rock and core samples were submitted to SGS Canada Inc. in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland for preparation and then sent to the SGS Canada Inc. analytical laboratory in Burnaby, British Colombia. All samples submitted were taken or saw-cut by Sokoman/Benton personnel and delivered in sealed bags directly to the Grand Falls-Windsor prep lab by Sokoman/Benton personnel. SGS Canada Inc. (SGS) is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using SGS's GS_IMS91A50 method that delivers a 56-element package utilizing sodium peroxide fusion, ICP-AES, and ICP-MS analytical techniques. All reported assays are uncut. Soil samples were collected by Sokoman/Benton personnel utilizing a standard Dutch-auger collecting B Horizon soil where possible. Where B was not present, the material collected was noted. The soil samples were sent to Eastern Analytical Ltd., in Springdale, NL, for Li, Ta, Sn, and Nb assaying by four-acid digestion and analyzed by ICP-OES. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P. Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp., and Stephen House, P. Geo., VP Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., both the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (available for option) and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corp.) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland, that is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance more than 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. The company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to Thunder Gold Corp (formerly White Metal Resources Inc.), and in Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements, and most recently Lithium and Cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton entered a 50/50 strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SIC) through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland that are now being explored.

