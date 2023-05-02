Vortex Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

VANCOUVER, May 02, 2023 - Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3) ("Vortex" or the "Company") pleased to announce that it has appointed Independent Trading Group, Inc. ("ITG") as a market maker for its shares traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").



ITG is a leading Canadian broker dealer, providing liquidity and execution services to clients around the world. As a market maker for Vortex, ITG will strive to enhance the liquidity of, and contribute to a fair and orderly market for, Vortex's shares in accordance with the policies of the CSE by buying and selling Vortex's shares on the CSE as well as other alternative Canadian trading venues.

Paul Sparkes, CEO of Vortex, commented, "ITG brings tremendous experience and commitment to outstanding client service, which we believe will help Vortex deliver the best possible trading experience for our investors. This is an important step forward for the Company and we are eager to work with ITG."

"ITG is excited to be working with Vortex to provide market-making services to their growing shareholder base," said ITG's Managing Director, Jeff Gamble. "Our experienced traders and proven technology will help to provide a liquid and efficient trading environment for Vortex shares."

ITG is a wholly owned subsidiary of DVX Capital Markets. The contract with ITG is for an initial 3-month period, with automatic monthly extensions thereafter for a monthly fee of CDN $5,000. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation for its services. ITG and Vortex are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the agreement for ITG's services, to the knowledge of the Company, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group, Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project in Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador covering over 17,000 hectares. Leveraging the Robinson River Salt project, the Company is also exploring the development of technologies to efficiently store green Hydrogen in Salt Caverns. Vortex also holds the Fire Eye Project, which is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 819-0164

info@vortexenergycorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, ITG's ability to enhance the liquidity of, and contribute to a fair and orderly market for, Vortex's shares and to help Vortex deliver the best possible trading experience for its investors.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the efficacy of ITG's traders and market making technology.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that ITG's market making services may not be effective in enhancing the liquidity or efficiency of the market for the Company's shares and that the Company may discontinue its contract with ITG following the initial term, whether or not ITG's market making services are effective in enhancing the liquidity or efficient of the market for the Company's shares. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ?press release.?