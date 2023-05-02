LEXI Appoints Dr. Rebecca Paisley as New Board Member, Strengthening Its Technical Expertise and Commitment to Responsible Lithium Extraction

Key Points:

Toronto, May 2, 2023 - Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LEXI), a leading exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium brine assets in Argentina, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Rebecca Paisley as its newest board member.

Rebecca is a skilled geologist with a Ph.D. in Earth and Planetary Sciences from McGill University. Her research, fieldwork, and lab work, as well as her expertise in unconventional lithium extraction methods, make her a valuable addition to LEXI's board of directors.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Dr. Rebecca Paisley to our board," said Ali Rahman, CEO of LEXI. "Her technical background, wealth of experience in lithium and brines, and commitment to responsible extraction practices will be invaluable as we continue to advance toward our ultimate goal of producing battery-grade lithium from our extensive resource package in Argentina."

Dr. Paisley has been a dedicated advocate for responsible mining practices, working closely with industry partners, academic institutions, and policymakers to ensure the responsible management of natural resources. With her guidance, LEXI aims to prioritize Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technologies, a more environmentally friendly and efficient method of lithium extraction compared to traditional evaporation ponds. These technologies typically require a smaller operational footprint and significantly less water, making them an ideal choice for future lithium extraction that aims to minimize environmental impacts.

"Joining the LEXI board presents an excellent opportunity to be part of the development of responsible lithium extraction from Argentina, a country that will play a key role in addressing the growing global demand for lithium," said Dr. Paisley. "By focusing on responsible extraction via DLE processes and principled practices that align with many of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, LEXI is well placed to contribute to the global lithium supply chain whilst having a positive socio-economic impact."

As the world transitions to renewable energy sources and electric vehicles, lithium will play a crucial role in shaping a more sustainable future. With the addition of Dr. Rebecca Paisley to its board, the company is well-positioned to lead the way in addressing the challenges of meeting the growing global demand for lithium in a responsible socio-economic and environmental manner.

LEXI also announces Mr. Chris Hobbs has resigned as a director of LEXI. Mr. Hobbs will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer of LEXI.

Option Grant

LEXI's board of directors have granted certain directors and officers of the Company options to purchase up to 500,000 common shares with a term of three years and an exercise price equal to $0.21 per share.

About Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc.

Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium brine assets in Argentina. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Catamarca, Argentina, the Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: LEXI), the Frankfurt Exchange (FSE: L09), and the U.S. over-the-counter market (OTC Pink: LXENF). LEXI's portfolio of prospective lithium brine concessions in the Argentina Province of Catamarca (heart of the lithium triangle) includes approximately 57,000 hectares and a 20% interest in Triangle Lithium Argentina, S.A., which owns an additional 15,000 hectares - all located in and around the Antofalla Salar, one of the largest basins in the region, which is over 130 km long and up to 20 km across. LEXI is committed to innovation, sustainability, and quality, striving to differentiate itself from other players in the industry to maximize its potential for success. For more information, please visit our website at lithiumenergi.com.

