American Creek's JV Partner Tudor Gold Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Goldstorm Deposit

Cardston, May 2, 2023 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to report that project operator and JV partner Tudor Gold announced the filing of the technical report (the "Report") for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Goldstorm Deposit (the "MRE" or "2023 Treaty Creek MRE") at their flagship Treaty Creek Project (the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. The Report is entitled "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", with an effective date of April 28, 2023 and was prepared for Tudor Gold by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ("JDS"). The Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or from the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com.

Highlights of the 2023 Treaty Creek MRE:



Indicated Mineral Resource of 23.37 million ounces (Moz) of gold equivalent (AuEQ) within 641.93 million tonnes (Mt) at a grade of 1.13 g/t AuEQ; comprised of: 18.75 Moz of gold (Au) at 0.91 g/t, 112.44 Moz of silver (Ag) at 5.45 g/t, and 2.18 billion pounds (Blbs) of copper (Cu) at 0.15 %.

Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.35 Moz AuEQ within 233.90 Mt at a grade of 0.98 g/t AuEQ; comprised of: 5.54 Moz Au at 0.74 g/t, 45.08 Moz Ag at 5.99 g/t, and 848.00 million pounds (Mlbs) of Cu at 0.16 %.



CS-600 Domain is comprised of an intrusive hosted gold-copper porphyry system and hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.86 Moz of AuEQ within 278.02 Mt at a grade of 1.10 g/t AuEQ; comprised of: 6.22 Moz Au at 0.70 g/t; and 1.98 Blbs of Cu at 0.32 %.



A 1.0 g/t sensitivity cut-off for all the Indicated Mineral Resource (open-pit and underground) measures 15.18 Moz of AuEQ at a grade of 1.48 g/t AuEQ; comprised of: 12.29 Moz of Au at 1.20 g/t, 72.07 Moz of Ag at 7.02 g/t and 1.35 Blbs of Cu at 0.19 %.



Improved the definition and spatial continuity of the Goldstorm porphyry system which is comprised of six separate mineral domains over an area that measures approximately 2,500 m in length, 1,000 m in width and 1,400 m in depth.

The Goldstorm Deposit remains open to the south, north, northeast and at depth.

Table 1: Summary of Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource as of March 15, 20231-5

Mine Area Tonnage

(Mt) AuEQ

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) AuEQ

(koz) Au

(koz) Cu

(Mlb) Ag

(koz) Indicated Mineral Resource Pit 389.11 1.05 0.90 0.08 5.44 13,138 11,320 687 68,168 Underground 252.82 1.26 0.91 0.27 5.44 10,237 7,429 1,493 44,275 Combined 641.93 1.13 0.91 0.15 5.45 23,375 18,750 2,180 112,443 Inferred Mineral Resource Pit 160.94 0.85 0.71 0.07 6.50 4,404 3,648 248 33,628 Underground 72.96 1.25 0.80 0.37 4.87 2,946 1,888 600 11,452 Combined 233.90 0.98 0.74 0.16 5.99 7,349 5,536 848 45,080

Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The Mineral Resources in this press release were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by CIM Council. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared for a potential open pit scenario using a constrained pit shell (with 50-degree slopes) at a 0.5 g/t gold equivalent cut-off grade and an underground mining scenario using a 0.7 g/t gold equivalent cut-off grade. Cut-off grades were derived from US$ 1,800/oz gold, US$ 20/oz silver, US$ 3.50/lb copper, CAD:USD of 0.77, C$ 2.50/tonne open pit and C$7.50 underground mining cost, C$ 38.50/tonne milled processing costs, C$ 1.50/tonne G&A cost, and process recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver. AuEQ g/t = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185)

The Goldstorm sensitivity tables (Tables 2 and 3) report the variation of resource grade and tonnage with respect to the change in cut-off grades for the Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources.

Table 2: Indicated Mineral Resource Cut-off Sensitivity - Combined Pit and Underground1

Cut-off Tonnage

(Mt) AuEQ

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) AuEQ

(koz) Au

(koz) Cu

(Mlb) Ag

(koz) 0.3 730.20 1.06 0.85 0.14 5.06 24,823 19,907 2,324 118,689 0.4 714.16 1.07 0.86 0.15 5.13 24,640 19,742 2,318 117,896 0.5 682.72 1.10 0.88 0.15 5.28 24,180 19,346 2,291 115,831 0.5 / 0.72 641.93 1.13 0.91 0.15 5.45 23,375 18,750 2,180 112,443 0.6 631.15 1.15 0.92 0.16 5.50 23,262 18,588 2,218 111,644 0.7 559.69 1.21 0.97 0.17 5.81 21,762 17,386 2,076 104,501 0.8 479.37 1.29 1.03 0.18 6.18 19,820 15,854 1,878 95,239 0.9 397.39 1.38 1.10 0.19 6.59 17,577 14,114 1,633 84,212 1.0 319.20 1.48 1.20 0.19 7.02 15,186 12,293 1,352 72,067

Refer to footnotes to the Mineral Resource Estimate in Table 1 of this News Release. The MRE utilizes 0.5 g/t AuEQ for the pit-constrained Mineral Resource and 0.7 g/t AuEQ for the underground Mineral Resource.

Table 3: Inferred Mineral Resource Cut-off Sensitivity - Combined Pit and Underground1

Cut-off Tonnage

(Mt) AuEQ

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) AuEQ

(koz) Au

(koz) Cu

(Mlb) Ag

(koz) 0.3 488.34 0.67 0.52 0.10 4.01 10,524 8,170 1,070 62,885 0.4 326.54 0.83 0.63 0.13 5.00 8,729 6,658 961 52,510 0.5 244.18 0.96 0.72 0.17 5.89 7,553 5,652 896 46,261 0.5 / 0.72 233.90 0.98 0.74 0.16 5.99 7,349 5,536 848 45,080 0.6 198.02 1.06 0.78 0.19 6.68 6,739 4,952 849 42,527 0.7 163.26 1.15 0.83 0.22 7.34 6,015 4,355 796 38,506 0.8 135.32 1.23 0.88 0.25 7.83 5,341 3,830 732 34,060 0.9 108.48 1.32 0.94 0.27 8.25 4,607 3,285 647 28,786 1.0 84.17 1.43 1.02 0.29 8.56 3,864 2,759 547 23,169

Refer to footnotes to the Mineral Resource Estimate in Table 1 of this News Release. The MRE utilizes 0.5 g/t AuEQ for the pit-constrained Mineral Resource and 0.7 g/t AuEQ for the underground Mineral Resource.

The Goldstorm Deposit consists of six mineral domains with unique geological characteristics. Five of the domains are gold-dominant with lesser proportions of silver and copper. Domain CS-600 is dominantly gold and copper rich, with lesser silver. The CS-600 hosts the majority of the copper at the Goldstorm Deposit and consists of a well-defined intrusive porphyry system. Table 4 summarizes the Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources for each mineral domain.

Table 4: Mineral Resource by Domain - Combined Pit and Underground1

Indicated Mineral Resources Domain Tonnage

(Mt) AuEQ

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) AuEQ

(koz) Au

(koz) Cu

(Mlb) Ag

(Moz) 300H 234.13 1.02 0.95 0.03 3.90 7,700.29 7,173.49 131.05 29.36 CS-600 278.02 1.10 0.70 0.32 5.71 9,860.70 6,217.37 1,983.30 51.06 DS5 114.83 1.32 1.21 0.02 7.89 4,865.34 4,456.37 56.68 29.14 R66 5.02 1.36 1.30 0.04 1.07 219.44 209.10 4.71 0.27 NS STK 6.37 2.28 2.20 0.01 6.16 467.60 451.30 1.57 1.26 Copper Belle 3.57 1.00 0.90 0.03 5.50 114.45 103.58 2.53 0.63 Inferred Mineral Resources 300H 6.41 1.03 0.95 0.03 4.92 213.19 195.00 4.52 1.02 CS-600 96.77 1.19 0.75 0.36 6.01 3,711.82 2,321.60 761.68 18.71 DS5 2.78 1.37 1.22 0.05 8.69 122.28 109.30 2.84 0.78 R66 0.55 2.19 2.07 0.01 9.32 38.90 36.84 0.15 0.17 NS STK 1.30 2.26 2.09 0.01 14.26 94.06 86.95 0.37 0.59 In Pit, External2 126.64 0.79 0.69 0.03 5.86 3,206.88 2,821.68 78.73 23.90

Refer to footnotes to the Mineral Resource Estimate in Table 1 of this News Release. A mineral estimate of the material within the defined pit that exists outside of the outlined mineral domains was completed and is included within the Inferred Mineral Resource, and listed "In Pit, External".





Figure 1: 2023 Treaty Creek MRE Domains

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/164505_7cc9657664b3cad5_001full.jpg

Quality Assurance



The 2023 Treaty Creek MRE was prepared under the supervision of Garth Kirkham, P.Geo, FGC, of Kirkham Geosystems Ltd., and Dino Pilotto, P.Eng., of JDS who are independent Qualified Persons, for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Kirkham and Mr. Pilotto have reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") is Tudor Gold's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the March News Release, the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 23.37 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.13 g/t AuEQ (18.75 Moz gold grading 0.91 g/t, 2.18 Blbs copper grading 0.15 %, 112.4 Moz silver grading 5.45 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 7.35 Moz of AuEQ grading 0.98 g/t AuEQ (5.54 Moz gold grading 0.74 g/t, 0.85 Blb copper grading 0.16 %, 45.08 Moz silver grading 5.99 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.5 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of an intermediate intrusive stock and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.10 g/t AuEQ (6.22 Moz gold grading 0.70 g/t, 1.98 Blbs copper grading 0.32 %, 51.1 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.71 Moz AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (2.32 Moz gold grading 0.75 g/t, 0.76 Blb copper grading 0.36 %, 18.71 Moz silver grading 6.01 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the deposit.

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project.

The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek.

American Creek and Teuton hold fully carried 20% interests, which means no development costs are incurred by these companies until a production notice is issued. This gives shareholders a unique opportunity, to avoid the dilutive effects of exploration while maintaining their full 20% exposure to one of the world's most exciting mega deposits.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com.

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

