Grid Metals Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of Chief Development Officer

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 - Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Smith, CFA, MFE as Chief Development Officer effective immediately. Brandon Smith is a seasoned capital markets professional with over a decade of experience, and most recently, he was the lead equity research analyst covering battery metals developers for one of Canada's leading independent investment banks.

"I am excited to announce Brandon's appointment as Chief Development Officer at Grid Metals," said Robin Dunbar, President and CEO of Grid Metals. "Brandon brings a wealth of experience that will benefit Grid Metals in what is shaping up to be a catalyst-rich year for the company."

Brandon Smith has over 12 years of experience in capital markets spanning equity research, asset management, sales & trading, and treasury functions. Most recently, he was the lead equity research analyst at Cormark Securities Inc. covering battery metals developers. Prior to this, he spent time in equity research in the precious metals space along with various positions at Toronto Dominion Bank over a 7-year period. Brandon holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of British Columbia and a Masters of Financial Economics (MFE) from the University of Toronto. He obtained his CFA designation in 2014.

Grant of Incentive Awards - The Board of Directors Company has approved the issuance of 5,550,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.20 per share and 1,500,000 Restricted Share Units ( collectively, the "Incentive Awards") under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan. The issuance is to eligible directors, management, employees and consultants. 2,600,000 of the stock options granted to management of the Company vest over a period of 12 months as follows: 33 1/3% on issuance, 33 1/3% six (6) months from date of issuance, and 33 1/3% twelve (12) months from date of issuance. All of the stock options have a term of of five years from the date of grant. The Restricted Share Unit grants have an escrow period of one year and are subject to performance criteria in order to vest.

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals Corp. is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is actively focused on both lithium and nickel-copper-platinum group metals (Ni-Cu-PGM) in the Bird River area, approximately 150 kilometers northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company controls two lithium properties: Donner Lake and Falcon West. The 75% owned Donner Lake Property is situated 35km north of the producing Tanco mine, one of only 2 lithium-producing mines in Canada. Grid Metals has a MOU toll-milling agreement with Tanco which was signed on October 17, 2022. The company's Makwa Mayville project presently consists of two open pit Ni-Cu-PGM resources prepared in compliance with NI 43-101.

