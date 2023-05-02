ROUYN-NORANDA, May 02, 2023 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that quarrying has commenced upon Globex's Silidor Gold Mine Property at Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.



In 2022, Globex agreed to a quarrying deal with Rouyn-Noranda based Agrégat RN Inc. which specialize in earth movement, quarrying and open pit mining. Under the deal, Globex allowed Agrégat to apply for a BEX (a quarry licence) in order to quarry and crush for sale, large sterile granite outcroppings on the property. Per the agreement, Globex is to receive one hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($150,000) as an initial royalty payment upon the first 300,000 tonnes being sold from the property after which Globex is to receive twenty-five cents per tonne. Currently, 100,000 tonnes has been blasted and is being processed for delivery. Agrégat has an initial contract to provide one million tonnes to Glencore.

The property has several million tonnes easily accessible within the current BEX and studies are underway to identify other areas on the property with economic potential, in order to extend the BEX in the near future.

Globex maintains the rights to all precious and base metals on the property. In 2020, Globex completed a detailed aeromagnetic survey over the property to help define any potential structural controls of gold mineralization.





Photo 1 - Crushed stockpile





Photo 2 - Crusher

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

