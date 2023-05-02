Canada One Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

May 2 - Vancouver, Canada - Canada One Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Canada One") (TSXV:CONE) announces the results of its 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Vancouver, Canada.

At the meeting, shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the AGM's management information circular, namely:

Election of all nominee directors to the Board of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

Re-appointment of Davidson Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation;

Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan for the ensuing year; and

Approval to set the number of directors for the ensuing year at four (4).

9,426,408 common shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing 41.68% of the Company's outstanding common shares. The following table details the results:



Click Image To View Full Size

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Canada One Mining Corp.

Peter Berdusco

President and Chief Executive Officer

1.877.844.4661

info@evolvemgmt.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, fluctuations in the market for gold, changes in exploration costs and government regulation in Guyana, status of artisanal mining activities and associated rights, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.