The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Strategic Resources, Rush Rare Metals, ARway Corp, SPC Nickel, Liberty Defense Holdings, Adamera Minerals and Candente Copper Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, May 2, 2023 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Strategic Resources, Rush Rare Metals, ARway Corp, SPC Nickel, Liberty Defense Holdings, Adamera Minerals and Candente Copper discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Strategic Resources (TSXV:SR), a new critical metals player with big backers

Rush Announces Expansion of Claim Area at Boxi Property in Quebec

RUSH RARE METALS CORP. is pleased to announce that it has expanded the claim area around its wholly owned Boxi Property located 70 km north of Mont Laurier, Quebec, in a district well known for rare earth and lithium prospects.

ARway.ai Announces Magic Leap AR Glasses Integration

ARway Corporation is disrupting the Augmented Reality Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon augmented reality experience platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is pleased to announce it has begun integration development and expects to complete the integration in the next 60-days for one of the most widely used AR Glasses; Magic Leap Glasses.

SPC Nickel (TSXV:SPC) reports positive new assay results from West Graham Nickel and Copper Project in Sudbury, Ontario

SPC Nickel Corp., is pleased to announce new assay results from its Phase 1 drilling campaign, including the complete assay results from hole WG-23-026, at the recently consolidated West Graham and Crean Hill 3 properties located in the world-class Nickel-Copper mining district of Sudbury, Ontario.

Liberty Provides an Update on its Recent Sales Activity

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. , a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to provide an update on its sales activities.

Adamera Identifies New Gold Targets on South Hedley Property

Adamera Minerals Corp. has identified two extensive gold in soil targets on the South Hedley Property, 5 kilometres south of the Mascot and Nickel Plate gold mines near Hedley, British Columbia.

Candente Copper Outlines Plans for 2023

Candente Copper Corp. is very pleased to provide an update and plans for 2023 as it advances its 100% owned Cañariaco Copper Project located in Northern Peru.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

