TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 2, 2023 -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD. ("OSIX")
[formerly K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. ("AKMY")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 8, 2022, the Company has changed its name to Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 4, 2023, the common shares of Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
500,000,000
|
shares with no par value of which
|
153,693,074
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
26,313,750
|
common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
OSIX
|
(NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
001194828
|
(NEW)
_____________________________________
PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.UN") ("PINE.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distributions:
Distribution per CAD unit: Cdn$0.0003
Distribution per USD unit: Cdn$0.0003
Payable Date: May 15, 2023
Record Date: May 8, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: May 5, 2023
_______________________________________
RAILTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("RLT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, Thursday May 4, 2023, trading in the shares of Railtown Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume.
Further to the Company's news release dated April 25, 2023, the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed qualifying transaction with Selten Metal Inc.
________________________________________
REACT GAMING GROUP INC. ("RGG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 1, 2023, and the Company's press release dated May 1, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements, the Company having less than 3 directors.
_______________________________________
Snowline Gold Corp. ("SGD")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
New Listing-Shares:
Effective at the opening Thursday, May 4, 2023 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia
Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
140,040,956 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares: 7,695,000 common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow
Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation
Trading Symbol: SGD
CUSIP Number: 83342V104
|
Company Contact:
|
Scott Berdahl
|
Company Address:
|
1012 - 1030 West Georgia Street
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(778) 650 5485
|
Company Email Address:
|
info@snowlinegold.com
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
Horizon Petroleum Ltd. ("HPL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
NEX Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated December 12, 2022 and the Company's news release dated March 16, 2023, effective at the open on Thursday, May 4, 2023, the shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
23/05/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment BULLETIN
DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to convertible debentures issued pursuant to a private placement originally announced on February 24, 2022, the Exchange has consented to the amendments of the convertible debentures as mentioned below:
|
Convertible Debentures
|
$5,000,000 principal amount of secured convertible debentures (unchanged)
|
Original Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares of the Company at a price equal to $0.30 per common share
|
Amended Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares of the Company at a price equal to $0.25 per common share
|
Original interest rate terms:
|
10% per annum
|
Amended interest rate terms:
|
Canadian Western Bank Prime Rate + 6.2% per annum, compounded annually,
|
Original Maturity Date:
|
Minimum 3 years with a maximum of 5 years from the date of issuance.
|
Amended Maturity Date:
|
5 years from the original date of issuance
All other terms remain unchanged.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 2, 2023.
________________________________________
C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 4, 2023:
Number of Shares: 100,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share
Number of Placees: 27 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / Pro Group=P
|
Number of Shares
|
Aggregate Insider Involvement [3
|
I
|
7,940,000
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$93,900
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ("FLYN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
|
Indenture Warrants:
|
# of Warrants:
|
5,047,016
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 29, 2023 (Unchanged)
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$1.00
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.20 (New)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated November 29, 2021, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 2, 2022.
________________________________________
GAMESQUARE HOLDINGS INC. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 300,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$305,137 and litigation with an arm's length party.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 15, 2023.
________________________________________
HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:20 a.m. PST, May 2, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, May 2, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
IMAGINE LITHIUM INC. ("ILI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 6, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,180,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.115 per share
|
Number of Shares:
|
48,820,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.1725 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
The Company issued a news release on April 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
KOVO HEALTHTECH CORPORATION ("KOVO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 22, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
17,600,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,800,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
The Company issued a news release on April 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 14, 2023 and March 13, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
24,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
24,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued news releases on March 27, 2023 and April 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:16 a.m. PST, May 2, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
SATORI RESOURCES INC. ("BUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a definitive agreement dated March 28, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between Satori Resources Inc. (the "Company"), Apollo Exploration Inc. ("Apollo") and an arm's length seller (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 60,000,000 common shares (at a deemed price of $0.05 per share) to the Seller to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Apollo.
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 6, 2023, March 31, 2023, April 25, 2023, and the Company's Management Information Circular dated February 23, 2023 (filed on SEDAR).
________________________________________
Silver Bullet Mines Corp. ("SBMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023 and April 27, 2023:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
USD$225,000 principal amount of convertible debentures
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 1,370,455 common shares at a conversion price of CDN$0.22
|
Maturity Date:
|
61 days from date of issuance
|
Interest Rate:
|
2% per month on the outstanding principal for one month, which begins to accrue after 30 days from date of issuance
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on April 27, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
Sterling Metals Corp. ("SAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 29, 2023 and April 4, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
19,625,000 non-flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per non-flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
38,239,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 38,239,200 non-flow-through common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 until April 17, 2025
|
Number of Placees:
|
91 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
936,700
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$295,000
|
N/A
|
1,775,834
Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder's warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share until October 17, 2024.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release on April 17, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 262,192 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$100,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 01, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
TORONTO CLEANTECH CAPITAL INC. ("YAY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:24 a.m. PST, May 2, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
