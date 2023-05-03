Bonterra Congratulates Osisko Mining on a Successful Joint Venture Agreement with Gold Fields for the Windfall Gold Project

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") congratulates Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko") and Gold Fields Ltd. ("Gold Fields") on their recent joint venture agreement announcement for the Windfall gold project in Quebec, Canada. The 50/50 joint venture represents a significant investment of C$1.2 billion and will bring together the mine building and operating experience of a senior gold producer with the potential of a promising gold project (see Osisko press release dated May 2, 2023 for more details on the joint venture).

The Windfall gold project is one of Canada's largest undeveloped gold projects and is located approximately 15 kilometers from Bonterra's Gladiator and Barry gold projects.

Marc-André Pelletier, President and CEO commented: "This joint venture is a significant milestone for the Windfall gold project and demonstrates industry leaders' confidence in Quebec as a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction. With over 22,500 hectares of property and a significant gold mineral resource, Bonterra is well-positioned to benefit from the significant investment in infrastructure in the Urban-Barry camp. We look forward to seeing the continued success of the joint venture and welcome Gold Fields to the camp."

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company to deliver shareholder value.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164569