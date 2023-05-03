Metals Creek Initiates Prospecting and Geological Mapping Program on The Shabaqua Corner Gold Property

Thunder Bay, May 3, 2023 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated a prospecting, geological mapping and soil sampling program on its recently acquired Shabaqua Corner property.

The property is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 54 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario near Shabaqua Corner and on trend to Delta Resources Delta 1 project. The property has seen very little exploration work.

Initial field activities will consist of prospecting to further evaluate known gold showings as well as further expanding known carbonatization with associated quartz carbonate veining commonly associated with gold mineralization on the Shabaqua Corner Gold Property. Historic surface grab samples range from nil to 54.51 grammes per tonne (g/t) Gold (Au) with Visible Gold (VG) present. The project is underlain by mafic volcanics with interbedded sediments. Gold mineralization is hosted within an east-west trending zone of pervasive carbonate alteration with associated quartz carbonate veins and pyrite. (See Image 1, quartz/carbonate vein at Shabaqua Corner Gold Property). (Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property. Assay results from the Property in this news release are historical in nature and have not been verified by the Company).

The eastern boundary of the property is located 1.57 kilometers(km) west of Delta Resources (DLTA) drill hole DL-22-18 which returned an intercept of 5.92 g/t Au over 31m (Source: Delta New Release October 31, 2022). Trenching conducted on Delta's ground 390m east of the property boundary, returned an interval of 2.22 g/t Au over 8m (Source: Delta Resources Website).

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

