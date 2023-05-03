Golden Spike Engages SmallCap Communications Inc.

VANCOUVER, May 3, 2023 - Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE:GLDS)(OTCQB:GSPRF)(Frankfurt:L5Y) ("Golden Spike" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged SmallCap Communications Inc. ("SCC") for the explicit purpose of marketing and bringing awareness to the Company through creation of content, strategic planning, digital advertisement placement, and overseeing progress and results of digital campaigns.

Founded in 2013, SmallCap is a boutique full-service digital marketing and communications group with a team and programs designed to establish public company brands and create an engaged retail investor audience. By offering completely customised and bespoke public-company programs, SCC's in-house style team brings regular attention and care to every client.

Pursuant to an agreement entered into with SCC (the "SCC Agreement"), SCC intends to work with the Company to provide the following services, including but not limited to the following: the creation and implementation of a digital marketing campaign; the facilitation, organization and engagement with industry professionals, vendors, digital marketing experts, public relations, media professionals, lead generation services, investor relations firms and professionals, and newsletter writers on behalf of the Company; advertising and creative content development; media buying and distribution; periodic campaign reporting; general consulting and strategic direction to the Company on capital markets and business development activities; and other services as may be agreed to in writing by the Company and SCC from time to time (collectively, the "SCC Services") commencing on May 1st, 2023, for an initial period of three (3) months (the "Initial Period").

In consideration for providing the SCC Services, the Company has agreed to pay to SCC the following: $200,000 CAD + GST upon execution of the Agreement.

Consideration offered to SCC does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this SCC Agreement, the Company does not have any relationship with SCC.

SCC's business address is located at 306 - 310 Water Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1B2 email is info@smallcapcommunications.com, telephone number is 1-778-819-6433 and website is https://smallcapcommunications.com.

About Golden Spike

Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE:GLDS) (OTCQB:GSPRF) (Frankfurt:L5Y) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and unlocking value in mineral opportunities in Canada and other low-risk jurisdictions. The Company currently holds the rights to acquire 100% interest in the 3,425-hectare Gregory River Property in Newfoundland, strategically centered over an approximate 11-kilometer-long stretch of the Gregory River VMS-belt, a north-northeast trending corridor of very prospective ground with potential to host Cyprus-type polymetallic VMS deposits. In addition, the Property hosts a cluster of historically explored, high-grade, copper ±gold vein structures.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Keith Anderson

Golden Spike Resources Corp.

830 - 1100 Melville St.,

Vancouver, BC, V6E 4A6

+1 (604) 786-7774

info@goldenspikeresources.com

www.goldenspikeresources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

