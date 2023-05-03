Angkor Resources Completes Initial Sampling Exploration at Andong Bor, Cambodia

Grande Prairie, May 3, 2023 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK) and (OTC:ANKOF) ("Angkor" or the "Company") announces the completion of 359 auger soil samples from the Thmei North prospect of the Andong Bor concession.

In the news release dated February 28, 2023, the Company confirmed a copper-gold porphyry system on the Thmei North prospect with a grid spacing of 400 meters by 200 meters. This recent program was undertaken with in-fill auger sampling to better define the copper anomaly and shed light on gold occurrences. The sampling was completed on 100 meter by 100 meter spacing over 2.16 square kilometers.

Dennis Ouellette VP of Exploration comments, "The auger sampling program further defined the Thmei North copper porphyry target. Sampling should continue southward to cover the Thmei South target."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Grid sampling program of Thmei North prospect

Samples were analysed by the Company's portable XRF at its facility in Banlung, Ratanakiri province and selected samples will go to ALS laboratory for gold and multi-element analysis.

The results showed anomalous values in the same areas as the previous widely spaced survey and which highlighted in a one square kilometer copper anomaly of greater than 100 ppm copper. The northern portion of this anomaly is greater than 200 ppm in an area of about 400 meters by 400 meters.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Copper plot of recent infill auger samples

Copper values show a strong northwest trend at the northeastern and southwestern edges with strong anomalism between the two likely reflecting a northeastern extensional trend.

Both zinc and lead are very low within the copper anomaly which is very typical of the surface geochemistry of copper porphyry deposits.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Gold scatter plot of historical auger samples

The anomalous soil sample areas with range of 29 ppb to 390 ppb gold from historical sampling in Thmei North is widely dispersed but appear to be highly concentrated on the southeastern edge of the porphyry system. The longest consecutive anomalous samples span 1.4 kilometers going east to west on the far southern edge of the sample area. The Company has selected 116 samples from this survey covering the above gold anomaly for gold and multi-element analysis at ALS laboratories. Selected samples are in a much tighter grid of 100 meters by 50 meters sample intervals.

The analytical results, once completed, will shed more light on the nature of the gold mineralization occurrences. Additional soil geochemistry to the southern property boundary and regional sampling will be included in future exploration activities.

QUALIFIED PERSON:

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across the country. The company holds multiple mineral exploration licenses in the country and in late 2022, its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia. Angkor's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada proves its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects across expanding jurisdictions.

ABOUT CANBODIA COPPER CORP. (www.canbodiacopper.com):

CANbodia Copper Corp. is a private Canadian company with dynamic executive leadership and expertise in mining projects, copper mineralization's and corporate finance. To date, CANbodia has been funded by a core group of shareholders, inclusive of financial support from its board of directors. CANbodia has strategically aligned with Angkor to fund, explore and develop the Andong Bor license.

CONTACT:

Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

