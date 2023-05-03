U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate at SME's 2023 Annual Current Trends in Mine Finance Conference in May

CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (the "Company," "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: USAU) is pleased to announce that its Vice President - Exploration and Technical Services, Kevin Francis, will be featured on a panel discussion at SME's Annual Current Trends in Mine Finance Conference (the "Conference"), being held in-person, at the Shearman & Sterling Conference Center in New York from May 8th-11th, 2023.

The panel titled, "Project Management: Why Some Projects Succeed, Some Fail" will spotlight a roundtable discussion with Mr. Francis along with executives from RPMGlobal, Independent Project Analysis, Costmine, and Dore Copper, and will be held on Wednesday, May 10th at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Additionally, one of the members of the Company's Board of Directors, Mr. Robert Schafer, will be chairing a panel discussion titled, "Importance & Challenges of Raising Finance for Exploration and Early-Stage Development; What is Different Today for Miners Looking to Raise Capital?" on Tuesday May 9th at 2:20 p.m. ET.

The Company recently issued an update letter that includes the Company's:

Operational update on its flagship CK Gold Project.

Anticipation of completion of a feasibility study in Q3 2023.



Updating the CK Gold Project's resource and mine plan.



Permitting progress and timeline.



CK Gold Project royalty rate set at 2.1% of net receipts.

Advancement of the Company's other exploration assets; Keystone in Nevada and Challis Gold in Idaho.

For more information and/or to register for the Conference, please visit: Home - Current Trends In Mining Finance (smenet.org).

About the Conference

SME's 8th Annual Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference is focused on managing risk and identifying opportunities in a disruptive world, bringing together mining, engineering and finance executives. The event addresses the outlook, trends and non-technical and technical issues that impact raising capital in the mining industry and how management and investors can employ best practices and technology to anticipate, track, manage and reduce the risks associated with mining projects. This year's Conference agenda will focus on funding and sourcing critical, strategic, industrial and precious metals and mining and will include discussion of the green economy's impact on mining, policy, and special needs these sectors require.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. The Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the attendance and participation of Mr. Francis and Mr. Schafer at the Conference; an update letter recently issued by the Company regarding the CK Gold Project, which includes, anticipation of completion of a feasibility study in Q3 2023, updates to the CK Gold Project's resource and mine plan, and permitting progress and timeline at the CK Gold Project; and advancement of the Keystone and Challis Gold Projects. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: market and other conditions, the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, COVID-19 risks, changes in interpretations of geological, geostatistical, metallurgical, mining or processing information, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to develop the CK Gold Project and implement future drilling programs, the success or failure of future drilling programs, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For further information

U.S. Gold Corp.

Investor Relations

+1 800 557 4550

ir@usgoldcorp.gold

www.usgoldcorp.gold

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-to-participate-at-smes-2023-annual-current-trends-in-mine-finance-conference-in-may-301813990.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.