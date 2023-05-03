Lincoln To Settle Debt

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, May 3, 2023 - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it intends to settle up to $3,007,290 of debt through debt settlement agreements, by issuing $0.17 units (the "Debt Units") of the Company, each Debt Unit being comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Debt Unit Warrants"), with each Debt Unit Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at $0.35 for 36 months.

About Lincoln

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine exploration and development company holding a 100% interest in the Pine Grove Gold Project, in the Walker Lane structural zone of western Nevada. The Company has prepared a preliminary economic assessment of the Pine Grove Gold Project pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Lincoln holds its interests in the US projects through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Lincoln Resource Group Corp. and Lincoln Gold US Corporation, both Nevada corporations.

For more information, please contact Paul Saxton, President and CEO of the Company.

On behalf of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. Paul Saxton

President and CEO, Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. Tel: (604) 688-7377

Email: saxton@lincolnmining.com

